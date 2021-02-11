Comprehensive Growth of Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market by Key Companies Analysis- Dräger India Pvt. Ltd, Philips India Ltd, Wipro GE Healthcare, Philips, GE Healthcare | Forecast to 2026

Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market report provides a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global market. The report focuses on the startups contributing to the growth of the market. It includes an in-depth analysis of the Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market which provides the guidelines for making decisions in the businesses. It has been compiled by using primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, it offers business industry overview with records of the past few years.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

• Dräger India Pvt. Ltd.

• India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd.

• Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

• Philips India Ltd.

• Wipro GE Healthcare

• Nihon Kohden India Pvt. Ltd.

• Philips

• GE Healthcare

The global healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global healthcare informatics and patient monitoring includes by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Application (Ambulatory Care Centers, Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Others) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Healthcare informatics and patient monitoring devices assists monitoring of patient’s health and enables medical practitioners in deciding the treatment regimen as well as track the disease progression during treatment. It uses information technology to develop the functions of health care with the help of higher quality and higher efficiency. It contains disciplines such as computer science, behavioral science and management science. It is also called as medical informatics, biomedical informatics, nursing informatics, or clinical informatics.

The increase in urbanization leading to an increase in the number of hospitals and advancements in healthcare technology are anticipated to drive the healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market. However, high investment and recall of patient monitors are hindering the growth of the market.

The healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market is primarily segmented based on different component, deployment, application and regions.

Based on Component, the market is divided into:

• Software

• Services

Based on Deployment, the market is divided into:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

Based on Application, the market is divided into:

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Home Healthcare

• Hospitals

• Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, Type, type, Application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Company.

Target Audience:

• Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Application Bodies

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market— Market Overview

4. Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market by Type Outlook

5. Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market by Application Outlook

6. Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

