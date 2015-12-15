Nano Paints & Coatings Market Demands and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition2018 – 2026

Nano Paints & Coatings Market: Introduction

Nano paint is a coating employed to modify the properties of a surface or substance. Nano paints are liquid or solid in form. They are used to protect, seal, or color the surface or substance. Nano particles used in nano paints and coatings have metabolic properties. Nano paints and coatings are penetrative in nature and they have characteristics such as scratch resistance, high hardness, and resistance to molds and bacteria. These characteristics make them durable and high-performance coatings. Nano paints and coatings are largely applied in industries such as marine, automobile, warships, hospitals, oil & gas, electronics & optics, biomedical, packaging, and aerospace.

Nano Paints & Coatings Market: Segmentation

Based on type of nanoparticle used, the nano paints & coatings market has been divided into graphene, carbon nanotubes, nano-SiO2 (silicon dioxide), nano silver, nano-TiO2 (titanium dioxide), and nano-ZNO. In terms of method used, the nano paints & coatings market has been segmented into electrospinning, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), aerosol coating, self-assembly, and sol-gel. Based on end-user, the nano paints & coatings market has been classified into marine, automobile, warships, hospitals, oil & gas, electronics & optics, biomedical, packaging, and aerospace. The aerospace segment has immense growth potential.

Nano particles used in nano paints & coatings improve durability, reliability, resistance to erosion and sliding, surface quality, UV resistance, and thermal insulation. Nano paints & coatings are elastomeric and anti-sticking in nature. They offer low VOC emissions and add characteristics to aircraft frames, interiors, exteriors, turbine blades, engine parts, and component surfaces. Nano paints & coatings protect the structure and surface of an aircraft from adverse environments, changing temperature conditions, high pressure, and reduction of drag. This helps in saving fuel and preventing thermal shocks. Nano paints & coatings also offer crack healing, improved high-temperature and creep resistance, enhanced strength, reduced carbon footprint, less cleaning and maintenance costs, protection from corrosion and erosion, and reduced ice accretion.

Nano Paints & Coatings Market: Overview

The nano paints & coatings market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace compared to other regions. China is a leading market for nano paints & coatings, followed by India and South Korea. Japan is a major market for nano materials, as they are consumed the most in the electrical & electronics (E&E) sector in the country. China is making high investments in the nanotechnology field. Asia Pacific is witnessing advancements in technology and increase in investments in R&D activities. This is driving the nano paints & coatings market in the region.

The rise in demand from developing economies, emergence of newer applications, and focus on eco-friendly products are driving the nano paints & coatings market in the region. High costs of raw materials and stringent regulatory policies act as restraints for the nano paints & coatings market. Nano paints & coatings provides corrosion protection using environmentally safe material, sense corrosion and mechanical damage of aircraft skin, initiate responses to sensed damage, achieve optimal adhesion using environmentally compliant materials, and Â improves fatigue resistance. Nano paints and coatings used in the defense industry are directly applied by the labor, which can be hazardous for them. Nano coatings are applied by using hands, which may cause damage to the metal material.Â

Nano Paints & Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

The nano paints & coatings market in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe is rapidly expanding. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. North America and Europe are emerging markets for nano paints & coatings.

Nano Paints & Coatings Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global nano paints & coatings market are Dura Coat Products, I-CanNano, Henkel Corporation, DuPont, Evonik, Wacker Chemie, Beckers Group, Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Valspar, Nanovere Technologies LLC., Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg., and BASF SE.

