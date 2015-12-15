Tele-operated Marine Drone Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2016 – 2024

Several universities across the world are now providing bachelor degree in Unmanned Systems Applications. Besides, increase in usage of tele-operated marine drones in commercial applications such as media and entertainment, monitoring, inspection, mapping, and surveying has boosted the growth of the global tele-operated marine drone market. All over the world, governments have also implemented these drones for surveillance, and other law and enforcement purposes. They are further implemented in scientific research and development, infrastructure, disaster management, and environmental study activities. Thus this broad range of applications, along with growth in demand for the information generated by tele-operated marine drones and the rapid technological progress in tele-operated drones, are expected to further bolster the rate of growth in this market in the coming years. These drones also help to capture videos and images of undocumented immigrants and smugglers across borders. As far as restraining factors hampering the growth are concerned, government laws and rules regarding private policy violation pulls back the market to a certain extent.

However, tele-operated marine drones are broadly utilized to monitor volcanoes, search and rescue mammal species, and to monitor water pollution. This developing trend of implementation of these drones in different activities is expected to establish a number of market opportunities for marine drone producers in the market. These manufacturers concentrate on offering comprehensive design, safety and functionality for ensuring the best creative appearance and performance.

The global tele-operated marine drone market is segmented on the basis of application, product, type, and geography. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into marine patrolling, hydrographic survey, oceanographic survey, environmental measurement, healthcare, defense, entertainment and media, and other applications. Among these applications, the entertainment and media segment will expectedly account for the largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing usage of tele-operated marine drones for capturing high resolution pictures and recording videos by professionals. According to product type, the global tele-operated marine drone market is divided into hybrid, nano, rotary blade, and fixed wing. On the basis of type, this market is categorized into monohull, catamaran, and trimaran Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Among the various regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the coming years, and also grow at exponential rates because of Part 107 regulation released by Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S. in 2016.This paved a path for numerous market opportunities in commercial industries such as surveying, inspection, mapping, and other sectors. In Canada, tele-operated marine drones are being utilized in high risk roles and diverse environment such as oceanographic research. The Asia Pacific segmented is analyzed to witness the highest rate of growth in the near future. The key players in the global tele-operated marine drone market are Deep Ocean Engineering, the Oceanscience group, Subsea Tech, Edge Tech, EvoLogics, R&D Drone, Smart Own, ACSA, and Yunzho Tech.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industrys value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

