Karanja Oil Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2018 – 2026

Karanja Oil Market Outlook

Karanja oil, also known as Pongamia pinnata oil, finds versatile applications, which is anticipated to lead to lucrative revenue generation opportunities for the players operating in the Karanja oil market. The demand for karanja oil is especially high in animal feed and personal care industry. Rise in demand for fortified animal feed and pet food is expected to drive the global Karanja oil market over the forecast period. Major consumption as a personal care product through direct and indirect channels is expected to result in the personal care and cosmetics segment dominating the global Karanja oil market. Native producing regions and traditional applications of Karanja oil are expected to be the major reasons responsible for the Asia Pacific region dominating the global Karanja oil market throughout the forecast period.

Reasons for Covering Karanja Oil Market Title:

Increasing demand for home-based gardening and kitchen garden essentials in recent past has made Karanja oil a majorly demanded natural pesticide. Large-scale adoption of natural base cosmetics and personal care ingredients will also fuel the demand for functional oils and essential oils all over the globe. Karanja oil fits perfectly as it is a versatile solution for various applications. This particular factor is also leading to increased growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the Karanja oil market. Home-based remedial kits for various ailments have gained traction over the last few years and are expected to continue to see a similar growth trend over the forecast period, which is expected to drive the demand for Karanja oil owing to its versatile use in the treatment of various ailments.

Global Karanja Oil Market: Segmentation:Â

On the basis of nature, the global Karanja Oil market has been segmented as – Organic Conventional

On the basis of application, the global Karanja Oil market has been segmented as- Personal Care & Cosmetics Toiletries & Household Products Nutraceuticals Pesticides Others

On the basis of sales channel (B2C), the global Karanja Oil market has been segmented as – Store-Based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Drug Stores Convenience Storee Online Stores

Global Karanja Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global karanja oil market are AHIMSA Organic Products Pvt. Ltd., Monster Gardens, Givaudan S.A., Sun Bionaturals (India) Private Ltd., Geolife Group, Texas Natural Supply, IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc., Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, W8 Distributing, Inc. (DBA Jade Bloom), T.Stanes & Company Limited, etc.

Key Product Launches in Karanja Oil-Related Market

Key product launches related to Karanja Oil seen recently in the food and beverage sector are: In 2018, SoulTree launched its line of natural beauty products with locally sourced essential oil, targeting rising natural cosmetics and personal care market in India. The company has tied up with organic farmers in the region to source essential oil for its products. In 2018, Pilgrim Collection Ltd. launched their line of essential oil related diffusers, which use karanja oil. The company designs and supplies modern wireless IoT devices and aroma collections, globally.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Karanja Oil Market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global Karanja oil market over the forecast period owing to the presence of the large-scale traditional base market in the region. The region is also a major producer of Karanja oil and Karanja oil based finished products. The North America region is expected to experience comparatively faster growth over the forecast period in the Karanja oil market owing to the expanding consumer base for natural-based products and home-based remedy solutions. Europe is expected to capture substantial demand share in the global Karanja oil market due to increasing adoption of home gardening in developed regions.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology for the Karanja Oil market to estimate data covered. Critical analysis of market dynamics and assessment of data points, segmentation and players will be conducted for the Karanja Oil market. The product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the Karanja oil market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the Karanja oil market and its potential Karanja Oil market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the Karanja oil market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Karanja oil market participants Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Karanja oil market participants Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Karanja oil market

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

