Denim Apparel Market Trends, Key Developments and Forecast up to 2018 – 2026

Denim Apparel Market – Overview

Denim is a fabric made of cotton that is rough and thick in nature. The first denim jeans was made in 1873 by Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis. Denim was initially designed for use in work clothes and slowly gained importance as a material used in other types of apparel. Today, denim is an important and fashionable item in every wardrobe. Production of garments from denim is a lucrative business. The production of a pair of denim pants involves 37 stages of sewing operations. There is emphasis on the usage of a special thread and a variety of trims in end-products. Companies such as Levi Strauss & Co. even patent their sewing thread, which is an orange colored one. Some of the most common trims are rivets, buttons, and labelss among others. Denim pants or jeans were initially dyed in indigo blue to avoid stains. Around 20, 000 tons of indigo dyes are produced annually for use in the denim dyeing process. The production of denim was first initiated in the West. However, production has moved to eastern regions over time. Currently, around 50% of denim production centers are located in Asia.

Denim Apparel Market Drivers and Restraints

The global denim apparel market is driven by many macro factors. Higher spending capacity and rise in disposable income of consumers is one of the important drivers of the market. Another driving factor is the fact that denim is a material of choice for a large number of consumers due to its comfort and style. Furthermore, rise in the population of young consumers who favor denim for its style quotient is propelling the denim apparel market. However, a factor impeding the denim apparel market is the processing activities in the denim industry and their impact on the environment. The setting up of manufacturing facilities by international brands in developing economies is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the denim apparel market. Development of new fabrics is another factor expected to create opportunities for established as well as emerging players. One of the key trends in the market is experiments with new apparel styles using denim fabrics with lighter Grams per Square Meter (GSM). Stretch denim is another new fabric chosen by consumers in their denim apparels. Additionally, manufacturers are experimenting with colors and distressed textures depending upon the tastes of different consumer. Another trending factor in the denim apparel market is the rise in preference for recycling denim apparel. Some manufacturers are engaged in recycling campaigns where they take back used jeans from their customers.

Denim Apparel Market Segmentation

The denim apparel market can be segmented based on product, category, consumer group, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into bottomwear and topwear. The bottomwear segment can be further divided into jeans, loose trousers, skirts, shorts, and others. The topwear segment can be categorized into shirts, dresses, and jackets. Based on category, the denim apparel market can be segmented into low, medium, and premium. In terms of consumer group, the market can be classified into men, women and children. Based on distribution channel, the market can be split into online and offline stores. The offline stores segment can be further categorized into large format stores, specialty stores, brand stores, and independent retailers. In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Denim Apparel Market Key Players

Some of the leading players from the organized sector in the denim apparel market are Levi Strauss & Co., Gap Inc., VF Corporation, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, PVH Corporation, Kering S.A., OTB Group, Lebanese Group M1 & L Capital Asia (Pepe Jeans London), True Religion Company, and Ralph Lauren Corporation among others.

