Antifreeze Proteins market likely to touch new heights by end of forecast period2017 – 2025

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3963&source=atm

Drivers and Restraints

The global antifreeze proteins market is seeing a great deal of demand from a range of biomedical applications. Most prominent among those is in the emerging area of cryogenics that entails preserving body tissues for usage later. Antifreeze proteins find usage in organ transplants and vaccinations too. Apart from the biomedical applications, the global antifreeze proteins market is also being boosted by demand from the cosmetic and food industries. For example, they are used in food products such as ice creams.

Despite the surging demand, the global antifreeze proteins market is running into headwinds because of the complexity of the procedure. Extraction of antifreeze proteins particularly from fish is an involved procedure. It requires substantial investments in research and development. This is preventing aspiring players from foraying into the space. Hence, the global antifreeze proteins market is consolidated.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Trends and Opportunities

Among the various types of products available in the global antifreeze proteins market, those derived from fish are mainly seeing demand for applications such as organ transplants and vaccinations. Those are also seeing widespread uptake in cosmetic industry, especially for formulating anti-aging creams and food products, namely frozen desserts and ice creams.

The two forms in which antifreeze proteins are sold in the market are solid and liquid. Between the two, the solid antifreeze proteins are seeing greater uptake in the food and medical industries. The frozen food industry, in particular, is driving demand.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, the global antifreeze proteins market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the Wolrd (RoW). Among those, North America currently holds a significant share in the market because of the large-scale production of antifreeze proteins in the region mainly for medical purposes. Presence of several research institutes for life sciences and biotechnology research are main drivers of demand in the region. Going forward, the market in North America is expected to make gigantic strides because of them.

Europe is another key region in the global antifreeze proteins owing to the presence of numerous state-of-the-art research centers constantly trying to come up with enhanced extraction methods.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global antifreeze proteins market that have been profiled in the report are Sirona Biochem, AF Protein (Aqua Bounty Technologies), Kaneka Corp., Unilever, and ProtoKinetix. They offer wide ranging antifreeze proteins to cater to the various requirements of end use segments. They have their geographical footprints all over and are seen expending large amounts on better extraction technologies.

