Mucormycosis Market Insights Analysis 2018 – 2026

Mucormycosis is a rapidly progressive and life-threatening invasive fungal disease with high morbidity and mortality rates despite treatment. It primarily affects immunocompromised patients such as those with organ and bone marrow transplantation and hematological malignancy and patients with diabetes, cancer, neutropenia, and skin trauma. In rare cases it also affects immunocompetent patients. Mucormycosis is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. Inhaling the spores of the molds can affect the lungs and sinuses, and the fungus may also invade the skin through wounds such as cuts, burns, scrapes, or other types of skin trauma.

Although rare, mucormycosis affects around 0.06 to 0.16 people per 10,000 globally each year. The threat of mucormycosis is growing with an increase in the population at risk, comprising mainly immunocompromised and critically ill patients. Mortality rates of 17% to 66% in patients with mucormycosis have been reported in recent studies. However, these can rise to over 90% in cases of disseminated infections.

The mucormycosis market is mainly driven by increase in occurrence of fungal infections, rise in incidence of immunological diseases, and greater access to a wide range of products. Furthermore, increase in government support for research & development and rise in awareness about fungal infections are fuelling the mucormycosis market. However, high cost of treatment is a major restraining factor for the mucormycosis market. The cost of treatment for mucormycosis is significant, with total costs much higher for mucormycosis patients when compared with matched controls at high risk of mucormycosis infection. Amphotericin B (AMB) formulations are the only licensed antifungal therapy known so far for mucormycosis, out of which the liposomal AMB (L-AMB) is widely used in Europe as the standard of care. However, L-AMB carries a risk of renal toxicity, which is related to the reduction of doses and finally discontinuations. Moreover, it is not available as an oral formulation. Thus, in order to fulfill unmet medical needs, more research is being carried out to develop new treatment methods for mucormycosis.

The mucormycosis market can be segmented based on species, diagnosis method, treatment, end-user,and region. Based on species, the mucormycosis market can be categorized into Rhizopus, Cunninghamella, Rhizomucor, Saksenaea, Apophysomyces, Lichtheimia, Mucor, and others. In terms of diagnosis method, the mucormycosis market can be classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), tissue biopsy, and others. Based on treatment, the mucormycosis market can be segmented into surgery, amphotericin B therapy, antifungal drugs, and others. The antifungal drugs segment can be further divided into isavuconazole, posaconazole, voriconazole, flucytosine, fluconazole, and others. In terms of end-user, the mucormycosis market can be categorized into hospitals & clinics, research organization, medical institutes, and others.

Based on region, the mucormycosis market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds a significant share of the global mucormycosis market due to its advanced health care sector and a large patient population for mucormycosis. In the last few years, many antifungal drugs have lost their patients. For instance, Terbinafine products (Lamisil) lost their patient pool in 2017. As there is a limited number of oral preparations in the market, development and licensing of new drugs is a significant opportunity for the development of the market during the forecast period.

Europe holds a significant share of the global mucormycosis market. This is due to technological progressions in the area of surgical devices and rise in incidence of fungal infections. Governments of European countries have launched incentives schemes to boost the anti-infective drugs industry and reduce risk and cost for manufacturers. Another factor driving the mucormycosis market is the rising percentage of diabetes mellitus patients, mainly in the developed countries of Europe. The average prevalence rate of diabetes in Europe is around 9% of the adult population. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to various factors such as increase in prevalence of HIV and significant growth opportunities in the untapped market in emerging economies.

The key players in the global mucormycosis market are Abbott Laboratories, Biocon Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG, F. Hoffman La Roche, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Mylan Labs, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Lonza Group, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Gilead Sciences.

