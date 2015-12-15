Smart Home M2M Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2026

In 2029, the Smart Home M2M market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Smart Home M2M market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Smart Home M2M market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Smart Home M2M market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Smart Home M2M market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Smart Home M2M market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Smart Home M2M market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

companies profiled, focuses on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the profiled companies, thus providing a enhanced understanding of the position of the major players in this market. Key stakeholders of the report include product manufacturers, product integrators, distributors, service providers and others.

Value chain analysis, included in the report, allows for a better understanding of the key stakeholders covered under the scope of the report and how the stakeholders are contributing to the smart home M2M market. The market attractiveness analysis, and competitive landscape included in the report provide insight into market dynamics, competition present in the industry and the most attractive segments in the smart home M2M market. The competitive landscape, provided in the report, allows for a better understanding of the major strategies undertaken by the industry leaders and their plans for a sustained growth in this industry.

Some of the leading players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (The U.S.), Gemalto NV (The Netherlands), Intel Corporation (The U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (The U.K.), Telit Communications PLC. (The U.K.), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Sprint Corporation (The U.S.), KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (The U.S.), and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (The U.S.) among others.

The global smart home M2M market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Technology

Wireless Wi-Fi Cellular Others (Bluetooth, Zigbee, etc.)

Wired

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Application

Access & Security Control

Energy & Climate Management

Home Entertainment

Lighting

Others (Connected Wellness, Smart Appliances, etc.)

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle-East & Africa



