Bean Pasta Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2026

Global Bean Pasta Market:Outlook

Since many decades, the staple diet in Italy has been pasta. The word ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ÃÅpasta is derived from a Greek word that means barley porridge with some amount of salt in it. In this modern world, pasta is not a new term. These days, almost every region consumes pasta using different types of ingredients. Usually, pasta is prepared from unraised dough with water, but sometimes it is prepared along with vegetable extracts and egg, which helps in enhancing the taste of the pasta. In few types of pastas, tortellini and ravioli are the key ingredients that provide vitamin A and selenium to the body. Pasta is usually served with sauce, although different cultures and different countries have their native pasta varieties but the most famous and popular recipes of pasta come from Italy. Pastas are manufactured by using different types of raw materials such as bean paste, durum wheat pasta, soft wheat pasta and corn pasta, among others. Emerging health issues such as gluten-intolerant, diabetes and cholesterol have increased the consumption of bean pasta. Bean pasta is gluten-free, rich in fiber and is a good source of protein as beans are a major source of the raw material used in the process of making pasta. Burgeoning demand for bean pasta will result in good market growth as bean pasta is a major gluten-free food consumed by majority of the people globally.

Why is Bean Pasta Gaining Importance?

Bean pastas are made from different types of raw materials such as chickpeas, red lentil, green lentil, and black bean, among others. Each bean helps in providing different health benefits, but the common ones are gluten-free and have high protein content. Saturated fat is the main source of cholesterol in the body and bean pasta has zero saturated fat and hence, it is cholesterol free. Bean pasta provides a good amount of carbohydrates as per the body's requirement, which is a major energy supplement for the human body. According to research, bean pasta contains a high amount of resistant starch. This special type of starch, isnt fully broken down by the body, is readily metabolized by bacteria in the large intestine and helps keep the colon healthy. Bean pastas also have more fiber than wheat-based pastas. Fiber helps steady the blood sugar and promotes a feeling of fullness, this helps in consuming lesser amounts of calories. Considering the various health benefits of bean pasta, there is a significant opportunity for the bean pasta market in the upcoming decade.

Global Bean Pasta Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global bean pasta market can be segmented as, Organic Bean Pasta Conventional Bean Pasta

On the basis of product type, the global bean pasta market can be segmented as, Spaghetti Penne Fusilli Fettuccini Shells Others

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6113?source=atm

On the basis of source type, the global bean pasta market can be segmented as, Black Bean Green Lentils Red Lentils Chickpeas Others

On the basis of end use, the global bean pasta market can be segmented as, Household HoReCa

Global Bean Pasta Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the global bean pasta market includeBanza LLC, Mxo Global, Inc., Ancient Harvest, Modern Table, Explore Cuisine., Ethical Foods SA, Nasoya Foods USA, LLC, Harvest Innovations, Faribault Foods, Inc., Prairie Harvest Canada Limited and Chickapea Pasta,among others.

Key Developments in the Bean Pasta Market:

In 2016, Modern Tablelaunched four new family-friendly products, including Cheddar Broccoli Meal Kit, Creamy Mushroom Meal Kit, and two Bean Pastas Lentil Rotini and Lentil Elbows.

In 2018, Ancient Harvestexpanded its products POW! Chickpea Elbow Pasta and Organic Southwestern Ready-to-Eat Quinoa at the 2018 Natural Products Expo West conference in Anaheim, CA in order to meet the growing consumer demand for clean, plant-based protein alternatives.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Bean Pasta Market:

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/6113?source=atm

The possibility for the growth of bean pasta in the market is quite high. Considering the benefits of bean pasta, the market is estimated to have high potential for future growth. Regions such as North America and Latin America use bean pasta on a daily basis, which when distributed to other regions, will increase the market globally. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is high market potential for bean pasta in the market.

Brief Approach to Research

The company follows a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type, source type, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study are followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the bean pasta market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the bean pasta market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the bean pasta market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major bean pasta market participants Analysis of bean pasta supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario Analysis of the bean pasta market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the bean pasta market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the markets trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key players strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholders in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Get Discount on this report at: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6113?source=atm