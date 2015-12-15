Asset Management IT Solution Market 2019 by Services, Solution, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2025

The global Asset Management IT Solution market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Asset Management IT Solution market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Asset Management IT Solution market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Asset Management IT Solution market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Asset Management IT Solution market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The report aims to provide strategic insights about the investment management firms deploying IT solutions with the detailed analysis of their requirements pertaining to IT solutions. Some of the key industry players in the asset management IT solution include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, FundCount, SoftTarget Inc., SimCorp Inc, QED Financial System, eFront Financial Solutions, Broadridge Investment Management Solutions, ProTrak International, SunGard Financials and CreditPoint Software.

Key asset managers profiled in the research study along with their IT viewpoints and requirements include Barings Corporate Investors, Geode Capital Management, The Carlyle Group LP, Voya Investment Management, Lazard Asset Management, Bridgewater Associates and Hartford Investment Management. Co among others.

U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market Segmentation:

U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market, by Component

Application Portfolio Management Compliance Risk Management Client Statements & Reporting Trade Order Management Workflow Automation Benchmarking Cash Flow & Accounting

Service Enterprise Data Management Data Integration Reporting Solutions & Services Operation Support & Monitoring Application Development and Maintenance Resource Management



U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market, by Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market, by Geography

Northeast

Midwest

West

South

Each market player encompassed in the Asset Management IT Solution market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Asset Management IT Solution market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

