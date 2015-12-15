Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study
The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Henkel
Dow Chemical
Ashland
Avery Dennison
H.B. Fuller
3M
DOW Corning
Arkema Group
Sika AG
Scapa Group
Additional Companies
tesa SE
Nitto Denko
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer
LINTEC Corporation
Scapa
Shurtape Technologies
Lohmann
ORAFOL Europe
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Chemistry
Acrylic
Rubber
Silicone
EVA
Others
By Technology
Water-based
Solvent-based
Hot Melt
Radiation
Segment by Application
Packaging
Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication
Automotive & Transportation
Medical & Healthcare
Building & Construction
Others
The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market.
- Segmentation of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market players.
The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives ?
- At what rate has the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.