Sauna Heaters Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2019 – 2027

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players operating in the sauna heaters market are estimated to witness rising demand for sauna heaters during the forecast period, owing to the launch of latest sauna heaters that are expected to prompt customers to spend more on them. Manufacturers are focusing on the strategies of acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations with startup companies to gain significant share of the market. Additionally, manufacturers emphasize on driving consumer engagement by investing in product marketing, and in-store and online experience.

In May 2018, HUUM was the first company in Estonia to manufacture award winning electrical sauna heaters and remote controls. The technology in these sauna heaters activates the heater through the mobile phone.

A few of the key players operating in the global sauna heaters market are:

Almost Heaven Saunas

Amerec

EOS Saunatechnik GmbH

Finlandia Sauna Products, Inc.,

Finnleo

Harvia Oy

Helo Group Ltd.

KLAFS GmbH & Co. KG

Polar Sauna

SAWO, Inc.

Tylö AB

Global Sauna Heaters Market: Research Scope

Global Sauna Heaters Market, by Power Source

Electric

Oil & Gas

Wood Burning

Infrared Emitters

Others (Carbon-Fiber, Ceramic Heaters, etc.)

Global Sauna Heaters Market, by Type

Corner

Center

Lean with Wall

Global Sauna Heaters Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Sauna Heaters Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Sauna Heaters Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global sauna heaters market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions

