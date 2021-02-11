Global Live Video Streaming Services Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025



The global Live Video Streaming Services market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Live Video Streaming Services by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Real time entertainment

Web browsing & advertising

Gaming

Social networking

E-learning/distance learning

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Netflix

Hulu

Amazon Instant Video

Playstation Vue

Sling Orange

Crackle

Funny or Die

Twitch

Vevo

HBO Now

YouTube TV

IQIYI

Youku

Acorn TV

CBS All Access

DirectTV Now

FuboTV Premier

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Personal/domestic users

Educational institutions

Business organizations

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Live Video Streaming Services Industry

Figure Live Video Streaming Services Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Live Video Streaming Services

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Live Video Streaming Services

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Live Video Streaming Services

Table Global Live Video Streaming Services Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Live Video Streaming Services Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Real time entertainment

Table Major Company List of Real time entertainment

3.1.2 Web browsing & advertising

Table Major Company List of Web browsing & advertising

3.1.3 Gaming

Table Major Company List of Gaming

3.1.4 Social networking

Table Major Company List of Social networking

3.1.5 E-learning/distance learning

Table Major Company List of E-learning/distance learning

3.1.6 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Live Video Streaming Services Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Netflix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Netflix Profile

Table Netflix Overview List

4.1.2 Netflix Products & Services

4.1.3 Netflix Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Netflix (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Hulu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Hulu Profile

Table Hulu Overview List

4.2.2 Hulu Products & Services

4.2.3 Hulu Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hulu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Amazon Instant Video (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Amazon Instant Video Profile

Table Amazon Instant Video Overview List

4.3.2 Amazon Instant Video Products & Services

4.3.3 Amazon Instant Video Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amazon Instant Video (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Playstation Vue (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Playstation Vue Profile

Table Playstation Vue Overview List

4.4.2 Playstation Vue Products & Services

4.4.3 Playstation Vue Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Playstation Vue (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Sling Orange (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Sling Orange Profile

Table Sling Orange Overview List

4.5.2 Sling Orange Products & Services

4.5.3 Sling Orange Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sling Orange (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Crackle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Crackle Profile

Table Crackle Overview List

4.6.2 Crackle Products & Services

4.6.3 Crackle Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Crackle (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Funny or Die (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Funny or Die Profile

Table Funny or Die Overview List

4.7.2 Funny or Die Products & Services

4.7.3 Funny or Die Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Funny or Die (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Twitch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Twitch Profile

Table Twitch Overview List

4.8.2 Twitch Products & Services

4.8.3 Twitch Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Twitch (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Vevo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Vevo Profile

Table Vevo Overview List

4.9.2 Vevo Products & Services

4.9.3 Vevo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Vevo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 HBO Now (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 HBO Now Profile

Table HBO Now Overview List

4.10.2 HBO Now Products & Services

4.10.3 HBO Now Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HBO Now (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 YouTube TV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 YouTube TV Profile

Table YouTube TV Overview List

4.11.2 YouTube TV Products & Services

4.11.3 YouTube TV Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of YouTube TV (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 IQIYI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 IQIYI Profile

Table IQIYI Overview List

4.12.2 IQIYI Products & Services

4.12.3 IQIYI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of IQIYI (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Youku (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Youku Profile

Table Youku Overview List

4.13.2 Youku Products & Services

4.13.3 Youku Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Youku (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Acorn TV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Acorn TV Profile

Table Acorn TV Overview List

4.14.2 Acorn TV Products & Services

4.14.3 Acorn TV Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Acorn TV (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 CBS All Access (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 CBS All Access Profile

Table CBS All Access Overview List

4.15.2 CBS All Access Products & Services

4.15.3 CBS All Access Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CBS All Access (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 DirectTV Now (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 DirectTV Now Profile

Table DirectTV Now Overview List

4.16.2 DirectTV Now Products & Services

4.16.3 DirectTV Now Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DirectTV Now (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 FuboTV Premier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 FuboTV Premier Profile

Table FuboTV Premier Overview List

4.17.2 FuboTV Premier Products & Services

4.17.3 FuboTV Premier Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of FuboTV Premier (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Live Video Streaming Services Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Live Video Streaming Services Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Live Video Streaming Services Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Live Video Streaming Services Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Live Video Streaming Services Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Live Video Streaming Services MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Live Video Streaming Services Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Live Video Streaming Services Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Personal/domestic users

Figure Live Video Streaming Services Demand in Personal/domestic users, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.2 Demand in Educational institutions

Figure Live Video Streaming Services Demand in Educational institutions, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.3 Demand in Business organizations

Figure Live Video Streaming Services Demand in Business organizations, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Live Video Streaming Services Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Live Video Streaming Services Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Live Video Streaming Services Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Live Video Streaming Services Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Live Video Streaming Services Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Live Video Streaming Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Live Video Streaming Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Live Video Streaming Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Live Video Streaming Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Live Video Streaming Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Live Video Streaming Services Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Live Video Streaming Services Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Live Video Streaming Services Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

