Global Expense Tracking Software Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025



The global Expense Tracking Software market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Expense Tracking Software by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-Premises

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Concur

Zoho Expense

Certify

Xpenditure

Expensify

BizXpense Tracker

ExpenseBot

Taxbot

Deductr

ExpensePath

Receipts Pro

Receipt Bank

Abacus

ExpensePoint

InvoiceBerry

Journyx

Expenses Manager

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Small Businesses

Midsized Businesses

Large Businesses

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Expense Tracking Software Industry

Figure Expense Tracking Software Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Expense Tracking Software

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Expense Tracking Software

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Expense Tracking Software

Table Global Expense Tracking Software Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Expense Tracking Software Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Cloud-based

Table Major Company List of Cloud-based

3.1.2 Web-based

Table Major Company List of Web-based

3.1.3 On-Premises

Table Major Company List of On-Premises

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Expense Tracking Software Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Expense Tracking Software Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Expense Tracking Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Concur (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Concur Profile

Table Concur Overview List

4.1.2 Concur Products & Services

4.1.3 Concur Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Concur (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Zoho Expense (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Zoho Expense Profile

Table Zoho Expense Overview List

4.2.2 Zoho Expense Products & Services

4.2.3 Zoho Expense Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zoho Expense (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Certify (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Certify Profile

Table Certify Overview List

4.3.2 Certify Products & Services

4.3.3 Certify Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Certify (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Xpenditure (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Xpenditure Profile

Table Xpenditure Overview List

4.4.2 Xpenditure Products & Services

4.4.3 Xpenditure Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Xpenditure (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Expensify (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Expensify Profile

Table Expensify Overview List

4.5.2 Expensify Products & Services

4.5.3 Expensify Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Expensify (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 BizXpense Tracker (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 BizXpense Tracker Profile

Table BizXpense Tracker Overview List

4.6.2 BizXpense Tracker Products & Services

4.6.3 BizXpense Tracker Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BizXpense Tracker (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 ExpenseBot (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 ExpenseBot Profile

Table ExpenseBot Overview List

4.7.2 ExpenseBot Products & Services

4.7.3 ExpenseBot Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ExpenseBot (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Taxbot (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Taxbot Profile

Table Taxbot Overview List

4.8.2 Taxbot Products & Services

4.8.3 Taxbot Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Taxbot (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Deductr (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Deductr Profile

Table Deductr Overview List

4.9.2 Deductr Products & Services

4.9.3 Deductr Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Deductr (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 ExpensePath (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 ExpensePath Profile

Table ExpensePath Overview List

4.10.2 ExpensePath Products & Services

4.10.3 ExpensePath Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ExpensePath (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Receipts Pro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Receipts Pro Profile

Table Receipts Pro Overview List

4.11.2 Receipts Pro Products & Services

4.11.3 Receipts Pro Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Receipts Pro (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Receipt Bank (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Receipt Bank Profile

Table Receipt Bank Overview List

4.12.2 Receipt Bank Products & Services

4.12.3 Receipt Bank Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Receipt Bank (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Abacus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Abacus Profile

Table Abacus Overview List

4.13.2 Abacus Products & Services

4.13.3 Abacus Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Abacus (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 ExpensePoint (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 ExpensePoint Profile

Table ExpensePoint Overview List

4.14.2 ExpensePoint Products & Services

4.14.3 ExpensePoint Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ExpensePoint (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 InvoiceBerry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 InvoiceBerry Profile

Table InvoiceBerry Overview List

4.15.2 InvoiceBerry Products & Services

4.15.3 InvoiceBerry Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of InvoiceBerry (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Journyx (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Journyx Profile

Table Journyx Overview List

4.16.2 Journyx Products & Services

4.16.3 Journyx Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Journyx (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Expenses Manager (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Expenses Manager Profile

Table Expenses Manager Overview List

4.17.2 Expenses Manager Products & Services

4.17.3 Expenses Manager Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Expenses Manager (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Expense Tracking Software Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Expense Tracking Software Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Expense Tracking Software Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Expense Tracking Software Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Expense Tracking Software Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Expense Tracking Software MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Expense Tracking Software Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Expense Tracking Software Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Small Businesses

Figure Expense Tracking Software Demand in Small Businesses, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.2 Demand in Midsized Businesses

Figure Expense Tracking Software Demand in Midsized Businesses, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.3 Demand in Large Businesses

Figure Expense Tracking Software Demand in Large Businesses, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Expense Tracking Software Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Expense Tracking Software Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Expense Tracking Software Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Expense Tracking Software Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Expense Tracking Software Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Expense Tracking Software Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Expense Tracking Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Expense Tracking Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Expense Tracking Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Expense Tracking Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Expense Tracking Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Expense Tracking Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Expense Tracking Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Expense Tracking Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Expense Tracking Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Expense Tracking Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Expense Tracking Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

