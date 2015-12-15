Hydration Belts Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2028

Global Hydration Belts Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Hydration Belts industry.

key players, as it affects their brand image and profitability in the market.

The hydration belts market is expected to grow at a good rate in the next few years, the key growth drivers being the rising trend among people for running, hiking, and other adventure sports and the awareness of benefits of a physically active lifestyle. Increasing health issues and hectic work schedules have been compelling people to opt for running as a form of physical exercise, which is directly boosting the market in terms of rising demand for hydration belts and other running apparels. Moreover, growing online sales of hydration belts is another major factor that is likely to have a positive impact on the markets growth. However, high price of branded hydration belts poses a key restraint to the growth of the market.

The hydration belts market has been segmented based on product type, end-use, and region. In terms of product type, the hydration belts market has been classified into single bottle hydration belt, and two or more bottle hydration belt. Based on end-use, the hydration belts market has been segmented into men, women, and children. The hydration belts market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America on the basis of region. North America and Asia Pacific are estimated to be the major revenue contributors to the market throughout the forecast period. In terms of market share, North America is a leading market for hydration belts, as these belts are in high demand among athletes in the region. Also, due to growing awareness of the resultant benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle and high popularity of running events, India, China, Japan, and other countries in Asia Pacific are poised to become leading markets for hydration belts during the forecast period.

Key operating players in the hydration belts market include Reebok, Triage, Kalenji, TREK 'N' RIDE, Salomon, Ultimate Direction , Fitletic , Nathan , Garmin , CamelBak, FuelBelt , Tiny Deal, Outgeek, Victorinox, Frap, X31 Sports, Advantage World, Generic, JustFitter, BANDI, NuPouch, and CYS. Digital marketing strategies adopted by these players is spurring an increase in demand for hydration belts across the globe.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

