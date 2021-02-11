Global Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2025



The global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

Forest Carbon

Bioassets

Biofílica

WayCarbon

CBEEX

Guangzhou Greenstone

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Industry

Figure Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service

Table Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Industrial

Table Major Company List of Industrial

3.1.2 Household

Table Major Company List of Household

3.1.3 Energy Industry

Table Major Company List of Energy Industry

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Carbon Credit Capital (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Carbon Credit Capital Profile

Table Carbon Credit Capital Overview List

4.1.2 Carbon Credit Capital Products & Services

4.1.3 Carbon Credit Capital Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Carbon Credit Capital (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Terrapass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Terrapass Profile

Table Terrapass Overview List

4.2.2 Terrapass Products & Services

4.2.3 Terrapass Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Terrapass (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Renewable Choice (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Renewable Choice Profile

Table Renewable Choice Overview List

4.3.2 Renewable Choice Products & Services

4.3.3 Renewable Choice Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Renewable Choice (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 3Degrees (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 3Degrees Profile

Table 3Degrees Overview List

4.4.2 3Degrees Products & Services

4.4.3 3Degrees Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of 3Degrees (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 NativeEnergy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 NativeEnergy Profile

Table NativeEnergy Overview List

4.5.2 NativeEnergy Products & Services

4.5.3 NativeEnergy Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NativeEnergy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 GreenTrees (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 GreenTrees Profile

Table GreenTrees Overview List

4.6.2 GreenTrees Products & Services

4.6.3 GreenTrees Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GreenTrees (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 South Pole Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 South Pole Group Profile

Table South Pole Group Overview List

4.7.2 South Pole Group Products & Services

4.7.3 South Pole Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of South Pole Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Aera Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Aera Group Profile

Table Aera Group Overview List

4.8.2 Aera Group Products & Services

4.8.3 Aera Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aera Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Allcot Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Allcot Group Profile

Table Allcot Group Overview List

4.9.2 Allcot Group Products & Services

4.9.3 Allcot Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Allcot Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Carbon Clear (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Carbon Clear Profile

Table Carbon Clear Overview List

4.10.2 Carbon Clear Products & Services

4.10.3 Carbon Clear Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Carbon Clear (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Forest Carbon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Forest Carbon Profile

Table Forest Carbon Overview List

4.11.2 Forest Carbon Products & Services

4.11.3 Forest Carbon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Forest Carbon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Bioassets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Bioassets Profile

Table Bioassets Overview List

4.12.2 Bioassets Products & Services

4.12.3 Bioassets Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bioassets (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Biofílica (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Biofílica Profile

Table Biofílica Overview List

4.13.2 Biofílica Products & Services

4.13.3 Biofílica Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Biofílica (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 WayCarbon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 WayCarbon Profile

Table WayCarbon Overview List

4.14.2 WayCarbon Products & Services

4.14.3 WayCarbon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of WayCarbon (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 CBEEX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 CBEEX Profile

Table CBEEX Overview List

4.15.2 CBEEX Products & Services

4.15.3 CBEEX Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CBEEX (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Guangzhou Greenstone (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Guangzhou Greenstone Profile

Table Guangzhou Greenstone Overview List

4.16.2 Guangzhou Greenstone Products & Services

4.16.3 Guangzhou Greenstone Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Guangzhou Greenstone (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in REDD Carbon Offset

Figure Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Demand in REDD Carbon Offset, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.2 Demand in Renewable Energy

Figure Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Demand in Renewable Energy, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.3 Demand in Landfill Methane Projects

Figure Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Demand in Landfill Methane Projects, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

