Global Contract Logistics Market Outlook 2020-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape
The global Contract Logistics market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Contract Logistics by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Land Transportation
Air Transportation
Sea Transportation
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Kuehne + Nagel
CEVA Logistics
Agility
APL Logistics
GAC
DB Schenker Logistics
DHL Supply Chain
Tibbett & Britten Group
DSV
Fiege Logistik
Panalpina
Penkse Logistics
Rhenus
Ryder
SNCF Logistics
Toll Global Logistics
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Small Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Contract Logistics Industry
Figure Contract Logistics Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Contract Logistics
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Contract Logistics
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Contract Logistics
Table Global Contract Logistics Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Contract Logistics Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Land Transportation
Table Major Company List of Land Transportation
3.1.2 Air Transportation
Table Major Company List of Air Transportation
3.1.3 Sea Transportation
Table Major Company List of Sea Transportation
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Contract Logistics Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Contract Logistics Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Contract Logistics Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Kuehne + Nagel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Profile
Table Kuehne + Nagel Overview List
4.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Products & Services
4.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kuehne + Nagel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 CEVA Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 CEVA Logistics Profile
Table CEVA Logistics Overview List
4.2.2 CEVA Logistics Products & Services
4.2.3 CEVA Logistics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of CEVA Logistics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Agility (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Agility Profile
Table Agility Overview List
4.3.2 Agility Products & Services
4.3.3 Agility Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Agility (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 APL Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 APL Logistics Profile
Table APL Logistics Overview List
4.4.2 APL Logistics Products & Services
4.4.3 APL Logistics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of APL Logistics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 GAC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 GAC Profile
Table GAC Overview List
4.5.2 GAC Products & Services
4.5.3 GAC Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GAC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 DB Schenker Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 DB Schenker Logistics Profile
Table DB Schenker Logistics Overview List
4.6.2 DB Schenker Logistics Products & Services
4.6.3 DB Schenker Logistics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DB Schenker Logistics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 DHL Supply Chain (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 DHL Supply Chain Profile
Table DHL Supply Chain Overview List
4.7.2 DHL Supply Chain Products & Services
4.7.3 DHL Supply Chain Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DHL Supply Chain (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Tibbett & Britten Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Tibbett & Britten Group Profile
Table Tibbett & Britten Group Overview List
4.8.2 Tibbett & Britten Group Products & Services
4.8.3 Tibbett & Britten Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tibbett & Britten Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 DSV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 DSV Profile
Table DSV Overview List
4.9.2 DSV Products & Services
4.9.3 DSV Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DSV (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Fiege Logistik (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Fiege Logistik Profile
Table Fiege Logistik Overview List
4.10.2 Fiege Logistik Products & Services
4.10.3 Fiege Logistik Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fiege Logistik (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Panalpina (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Panalpina Profile
Table Panalpina Overview List
4.11.2 Panalpina Products & Services
4.11.3 Panalpina Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Panalpina (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Penkse Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Penkse Logistics Profile
Table Penkse Logistics Overview List
4.12.2 Penkse Logistics Products & Services
4.12.3 Penkse Logistics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Penkse Logistics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Rhenus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Rhenus Profile
Table Rhenus Overview List
4.13.2 Rhenus Products & Services
4.13.3 Rhenus Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rhenus (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Ryder (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Ryder Profile
Table Ryder Overview List
4.14.2 Ryder Products & Services
4.14.3 Ryder Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ryder (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 SNCF Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 SNCF Logistics Profile
Table SNCF Logistics Overview List
4.15.2 SNCF Logistics Products & Services
4.15.3 SNCF Logistics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SNCF Logistics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Toll Global Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Toll Global Logistics Profile
Table Toll Global Logistics Overview List
4.16.2 Toll Global Logistics Products & Services
4.16.3 Toll Global Logistics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Toll Global Logistics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 UPS Supply Chain Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Profile
Table UPS Supply Chain Solutions Overview List
4.17.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Products & Services
4.17.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of UPS Supply Chain Solutions (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 XPO Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 XPO Logistics Profile
Table XPO Logistics Overview List
4.18.2 XPO Logistics Products & Services
4.18.3 XPO Logistics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of XPO Logistics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Yusen Logistics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Yusen Logistics Profile
Table Yusen Logistics Overview List
4.19.2 Yusen Logistics Products & Services
4.19.3 Yusen Logistics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yusen Logistics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Contract Logistics Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Contract Logistics Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Contract Logistics Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Contract Logistics Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Contract Logistics Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Contract Logistics Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Contract Logistics Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Small Enterprises
Figure Contract Logistics Demand in Small Enterprises, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.2 Demand in Large Enterprises
Figure Contract Logistics Demand in Large Enterprises, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Contract Logistics Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Contract Logistics Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Contract Logistics Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Contract Logistics Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Contract Logistics Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Contract Logistics Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Contract Logistics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Contract Logistics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Contract Logistics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Contract Logistics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Contract Logistics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Contract Logistics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Contract Logistics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Contract Logistics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Contract Logistics Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
