Favorable Government Policies in Region 1 and Region 2 to Aid the Growth of the Methacrylic Acid Market during 2015 – 2021

The global Methacrylic Acid Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2015 – 2021.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Methacrylic Acid landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization The Methacrylic Acid Market report answers the following queries: Which players hold the significant Methacrylic Acid Market share and why?

What strategies are the Methacrylic Acid Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Methacrylic Acid Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Methacrylic Acid Market growth?

Key players have entered into several collaborations and agreements with other companies for the marketing of new products as well as garnering a larger share in the market. Manufacturers are focused towards developing bio-based solutions for MAA owing to fluctuating petrochemical raw material prices and frequent supply bottlenecks.Among the regions, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share for MAA and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. It was followed by Europe which has been witnessing moderate growth on account of Eurozone crises and economic fluctuations in the region. Latin American countries such as Brazil is all set to host the Olympics in 2016 which have been majorly prompting the growth of construction activities in the country, thereby driving the market for MAA in Central and South America (CASA) over the next few years.

Among the applications, electronics are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, with rising disposable incomes in developing and emerging economies being one of the major factors driving the demand for electronic equipment and further demand for MAA. Moreover, energy efficient and lightweight properties of MAA have contributed significantly to its improving demand in various industries such as transportation and automotive. Demand for lightweight vehicles with lower emissions and better efficiency has witnessed a noticeable boost on account of stringent regulatory laws executed in Western Europe and North America.

Growing consumption from major end-use applications such as electronics, signs and displays, and automotive industries is expected to significantly boost the global demand for MAA. These industrial sectors are witnessing rapid growth in Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions, thus fuelling the demand for MAA. However, volatile raw material prices of petrochemicals are expected to slow down the growth of the market. Focus towards developing bio-based MAA is expected to catch up in the near future owing to their eco-friendly characteristics and secure raw material supply, providing new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Asahi Kasei Corporation, Chi Mei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, and The Dow Chemical Company are some of the major manufacturers of MAA dominating the industry.





Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others

Key features of this report Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Methacrylic Acid market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Methacrylic Acid market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

Methacrylic Acid market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

