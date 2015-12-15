Packaging Primers Market Trends, Forecast, and Analysis by 2019 – 2027

Indepth Study of this Packaging Primers Market

This market's all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Packaging Primers market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Market: Segmentation

Globally, the packaging primers market has been segmented on the basis of end use, application, ingredients and region.

On the basis of application, the packaging primers market has been segmented as follows-

Flexible Packaging Paper based Film based Aluminium based

Paper & Board Converting

Labelling

Case & Carton Sealing

Envelopes & Direct Mail

Specialty Packaging

On the basis of ingredients, the packaging primers market has been segmented as follows-

Dispersants

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Biocides

Others

On the basis of end use, the packaging primers market has been segmented as follows-

Industrial

Automotive

Construction

Others

Packaging Primers Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the most attractive packaging primers market for investors due to the presence of number of emerging economies such as India, China, Malaysia and others. Owing to the strong economic growth and demand, domestic companies have been looking forward to expand their business in packaging primers market. North America is a significant shareholder of global packaging primers market and projected to expand with a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to remain at the forefront regarding packaging primers market share in coming years. On the other side, during the forecast period, Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to boost the development of the market of packaging primers. Continuous expansion of numerous end-use industries is foreseen to drive the demand of packaging primers market in coming years.

Packaging Primers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in packaging primers market are Lubrizol, Michelman, Mica Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Co., The Valspar Co., BASF Performance Products, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Tikkurila OYJ, PPG Industries Inc., flexpack and others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the packaging primers market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of packaging primers market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with packaging primers market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on packaging primers market segments and geographies.

