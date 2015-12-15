Pulmonary Drugs Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2025
Global Pulmonary Drugs market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Pulmonary Drugs market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Pulmonary Drugs market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:
The report also profiles key players operating in the pulmonary drugs market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others
The global pulmonary drugs market has been segmented as follows:
Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Revenue, by Drug Class
- Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)
- Long-Acting Beta2-Agonists (LABA)
- Antihistamines
- Vasodilators
- Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists (SABA)
- Anticholinergics
- Combination Drugs
- Others (MAbs, Enzymes, Antibiotics, Antileukotrienes, etc.)
Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Revenue, by Application
- Asthma & COPD
- Allergic Rhinitis
- Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Others
Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- E-commerce
Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Revenue, by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Research Methodology of Pulmonary Drugs Market Report
The global Pulmonary Drugs market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Pulmonary Drugs market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Pulmonary Drugs market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.