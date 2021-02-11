GLOBAL HYBRID PHOTONIC INTEGRATED CIRCUIT MARKET INSIGHTS, NEW PROJECT INVESTMENT AND POTENTIAL GROWTH SCOPE

Based on growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, market demand and supply scenarios, Industry hybrid photonic integrated circuit market report provides market potential for each geographic region. This analyzes the various segments used to witness the fastest development in the estimate’s hybrid photonic integrated circuit forecast frame. This report categorizes the market, regions, type and application based on the manufacturer. This study also analyzes Porter’s market status, hybrid photonic integrated circuit market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, chances and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Five Forces Analysis.

Global Hybrid Photonic Integrated Circuit Market is driven by the need of wide applications in telecommunications and data centers, global hybrid photonic integrated circuit market in estimated value from USD 566.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,096.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Hybrid Photonic Integrated Circuit Market

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) is an integrated circuit and is a technology which helps in transferring the huge amounts of data at a very high speed and also helps in finding application in the field related to the optical fiber communications also the photonic integrated circuits helps in providing the significant improvements in system size, power consumption, reliability, and cost. There are two types of photonic integrated circuit which are Based on the type of integration and named as hybrid and monolithic.

Market Drivers:

Need for Energy Efficient Products

Increasing Adoption of Photonics Products in Various Applications

Market Restraints:

Performance of Photonics Products Getting Affected by the Environmental Regulations

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018 – Infinera, which is a provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, announced its acquisition with Coriant, which would help the Infinera in the expansion of the customer base.

In October 2014 NeoPhotonics, which is engaged in designing and manufacturing of photonic integrated circuits, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks announced the acquisition with the EMCORE Corporation, for the EMCORE’s tunable laser.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Hybrid Photonic Integrated Circuit Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in hybrid photonic integrated circuit market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., SCHOTT NYC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., NIKON CORPORATION, HOYA Corporation, Corning Incorporated, American Elements, Ohara Corporation, AGC Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Coherent, TRUMPH, General Electric, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS INCORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Siemens ag, LG Display Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG, Innolux Corporation, OSRAM Licht AG, Trina Solar, IPG Photonics Corporation among others.

Global hybrid photonic integrated circuit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hybrid photonic integrated circuit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

