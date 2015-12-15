Medical Computer Carts Market to Observe Strong Development by 2016 – 2024

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Medical Computer Carts market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Market Segmentation

Medical computer carts are obtainable with or without on-board power systems. Hence, based on product type, the medical computer carts market is classified into powered cart and non-powered cart. Medical computer carts have extra features such as height setting for standing or sitting use. Non-powered carts dominated the market in the past few years. The powered cart segment is expected to gain significant share of the global market in the next few years led by upgraded battery management technology. In terms of application, the medical computer carts market has been segmented into doctors’ use, nurses’ use, and others. The doctors’ use and nurses’ use segments are expected to dominate the market. Usage of mobile carts in hospitals and private clinics is increasing, followed by nurse staff in labs and clinics.

Medical Computer Carts Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds major share of the medical computer carts market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Latin America and Asia Pacific hold significant growth potential in the medical computer carts market due to rise in geriatric population, rising prevalence of various disorders, growing medical tourism, increasing government initiatives for investments in health care, and growing demand for quality health care in this region. Most of the medical computer carts products and services in these regions are driven by developing countries such as Singapore, China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea.

Medical Computer Carts Market: Key Players

The medical computer carts market is highly competitive due to the presence of a number of small and large scale players in the industry. Key players operating in the medical computer carts market include AFC Industries, Ergotron, Rubbermaid Medical Solutions, Altus, Anthro Corporation, Cura Carts, CompuCaddy, Lund Industries, Modern Solid Industrial, GCX Corporation, Enovate Medical, and Scott-Clark Medical.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

