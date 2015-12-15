Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Trends and Segments 2019-2026

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Magnetic Resonance Imaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as given below:

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue, by Application, Spine Neurology Orthopedic Cardiovascular Head and Neck Abdominal and Prostate Others

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue, by Design, Open MRI Closed MRI

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue, by Device Type, Low-to-Mid Field MRI (below 1.5T) High Field MRI (1.5T – 3.0T) Very High Field (4.0T – 5.0T) Ultra-High Field MRI (6.0T and Above)

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue, by End-user, Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Revenue, by Geography, North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

