Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) Devices Market Dynamics to Escalate Demand for Throughout 2018 – 2028

key manufacturers. Rise in prevalence of COPD owing to the increase in smoking and drinking in developed countries is likely to boost the oscillatory PEP segment during the forecast period. In terms of pressure type, the global PEP devices market can be classified into high pressure PEP (26-102cm H2O) and low pressure PEP (5-20cm H2O). The high pressure PEP segment generated maximum revenue in 2017, due to the rise in patient compliance for devices with high pressure and increase in bronchodilation achieved by pressure more than 26 cm H2O.

Patient efforts to reduce hospital stay is anticipated to boost the high pressure PEP segment by the end of 2026. Various applications in the global PEP devices market are atelectasis, bronchiectasis, bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and COPD. Rise in incidence rate of COPD is expected to augment the COPD segment in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global PEP devices market can be classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In terms of revenue, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for significant share of the market in 2017, owing to the increase in distribution network of key manufacturers in hospital pharmacies and significant investments by public & private players in the health care sector in emerging countries.

Geographically, the global PEP devices market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global PEP devices market in 2017, owing to the rise in adoption of advanced airway clearance devices and increase in smoking and drinking in the U.S. This is boosting the patient pool for COPD in the U.S. and Canada. Europe also accounts for key share of the market, led by the strategic presence of prominent manufacturers in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rise in geriatric population in China and Japan, and high penetration of key manufacturers in emerging countries of the region.

Prominent players operating in the global PEP devices market include Smiths Medical, Aptalis Pharma US Inc., Philips Respironics, Monaghan Medical, D R Burton Healthcare Products LLC, and Pari Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

