Oral Contraceptive Pills Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2026

competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to be incurred in future for strengthening their position in the global market.

Based on the product types, the global oral contraceptives market is segmented into combination pills, progestin only pills and others. Combination pills are further categorized into three segments including monophasic pills, triphasic pills and others. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period 2013 to 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 is analyzed for the various types of oral contraceptive pills.

Geographically, the oral contraceptive pills market has been differentiated into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). This section of the report provides with the market estimation in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of contraceptive pills market in these five regions from 2013 to 2023. Market revenue for oral contraceptive pills is also provided for geographies along with CAGR % for period 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

This report also includes recommendations section that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the oral contraceptive pills market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include Actavis, Inc., Bayers AG, Merck & Co., Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market, by Types

Combination Monophasic Triphasic Others

Progestin Only

Others

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market, by Category

Generic

Branded

Global Oral Contraceptive Pills Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest pf APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



Objectives of the Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Oral Contraceptive Pills market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Oral Contraceptive Pills market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Oral Contraceptive Pills market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Oral Contraceptive Pills market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Oral Contraceptive Pills market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Oral Contraceptive Pills market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

