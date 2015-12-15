Fish and Seafood Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2034
In 2018, the market size of Fish and Seafood Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fish and Seafood .
This report studies the global market size of Fish and Seafood , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Fish and Seafood Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Fish and Seafood history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
The following manufacturers are covered:
High Liner Foods
Iglo Group
Leroy Seafood Group
Marine Harvest
Thai Union Frozen Products
Beijing Princess Seafood International
Dong Won Fisheries
Empresas AquaChile
Faroe Seafood
Findus Group
Hansung Enterprise
Kverva
Labeyrie Fine Foods
Mogster Group
Princes Group
Sajo Industries
Stolt Sea Farm
Surapon Foods
Tassal Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fresh and Chilled Fish and Seafood
Canned Fish and Seafood
Frozen Fish and Seafood
Other Fish and Seafood
Other
Segment by Application
Direct Consumption
Processing Consumption
