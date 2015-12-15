Antiozonants Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players 2019 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the Antiozonants economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global antiozonants market include:

SI Group, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

NOCIL LIMITED

Akrochem Corporation

Kerax Ltd

Repsol

The International Group, Inc.

Alpine Chemie

Longsun

ASPPC

PMC Group, Inc.

SASOL

LANXESS

Paramelt

Kiapolymer

DOG Chemie

Global Antiozonants Market: Research Scope

Global Antiozonants Market, by Product

Anti-ozone Waxes

Paraphenylene Diamine (PPD) Derivatives

Ethylene Diurea (EDU)

Others (Including Ethoxyquin)

Global Antiozonants Market, by Application

Tire

Non-tire

Global Antiozonants Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



