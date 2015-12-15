Automatic Screen Filter Market – Insights on Growing Applications by 2019 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the Automatic Screen Filter economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Key players operating in the global automatic screen filter market include

Amiad Water Systems Ltd.

Arma? –

Harvel Agua India Private Limited

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.

Automat Industries Ltd.

Hydra Filter

Rivulis

NETAFIM

Glacier Filtration

H.C. Warner, Inc.

LUXUD, LLC.

IrrigationBox.

Bermad

Global Automatic Screen Filter Market – Research Scope

The global automatic screen filter market can be segmented based on

Operation

Components or parts

Application

Distribution channel

Manual

Material

Industry

Region

Global Automatic Screen Filter Market, by Operation

Based on operation, the global automatic screen filter market can be divided into

Electric

Hydraulic

Global Automatic Screen Filter Market, by Components or parts

In terms of components or parts, the global automatic screen filter market can be segmented into:

Piston

Motor

Motor adaptor

Cover

Flushing valve and chamber

Collector

Suction nozzle

Control cabinet

Pressure gauge

Global Automatic Screen Filter Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global automatic screen filter market can be segmented into:

Irrigation system

Corrosive and seawater applications

Cooling towers

Industrial process water

Wastewater clean-up

Pre-cartridge filtration sand removal

Municipal applications

Water management

Global Automatic Screen Filter Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global automatic screen filter market can be classified into:

Direct sale

Indirect sale

Global Automatic Screen Filter Market, by Manual

On the basis of manual, the global automatic screen filter market can be split into:

Semi-automatic

Fully automatic

Global Automatic Screen Filter Market, by Material

On the basis of material, the global automatic screen filter market can be split into:

Metal

Plastic

Stainless steel

Global Automatic Screen Filter Market, by Industry

In terms of industry, the global automatic screen filter market can be categorized into:

Industrial

Municipal

Oil and Gas

Mining

Irrigation

Global Automatic Screen Filter Market, by Region

Regional analysis of the global automatic screen filter market includes:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



