Roofing Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Global Roofing Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Roofing industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Roofing as well as some small players.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application and product segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global roofing market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global roofing market. Key players profiled in the report are Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Sika AG, Monier Building Group, and IKO Industries Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global roofing market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global roofing market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Roofing Market, by Product

Bituminous

Metal

Tiles

Elastomeric

Others

Global Roofing Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Non-commercial

Global Roofing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various products and applications wherein roofing is used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the roofing market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global roofing market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level

It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

Important Key questions answered in Roofing market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Roofing in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Roofing market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Roofing market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Roofing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Roofing , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Roofing in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Roofing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Roofing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Roofing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Roofing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.