Wi-Fi Module Market Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2018 – 2026

Wi-Fi Module Market – Overview

Wi-Fi Module is a self-contained system on a chip (SoC) integrated with transmission control & internet protocol stack that provides microcontrollers to provide access to the Wi-Fi network. Wi-Fi module is a semiconductor module that acts as a functional unit of the entire wi-fi device system. It helps to connect various electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart home appliances including air-conditioner, water heater, thermostat, television, washing machine, and others to the internet. The wi-fi module is designed with enough on-board processing and storage capability that allows it to be integrated with the sensors and other application specific devices. The Wi-Fi module generally contains two main parts: a Wi-Fi chip and an application host processor. The Wi-Fi subsystem includes an 802.11 radio physical layer (PHY), baseband, media access control (MAC), and perhaps a crypto engine for fast, secure Internet connection. The application host processor has internal or external flash, ROM, and RAM. The module generally also comes with I/Os for timers, serial communication interfaces, analog comparators, analog-to-digital converter (ADC), digital-to-analog converter (DAC), crystal oscillators, and a debug interface.

Wi-Fi Module Market – Drivers and Restraints

The wi-fi module market is expected to expand at a higher growth rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of wi-fi modules in across various industries mainly scientific, industrial, commercial, and consumer applications. Adoption of cloud computing and rise in telecommunication, residential, and commercial sectors impact the growth of the market. Introduction of IoT and automation process requires smaller and high performance modules and is expected to drive the demand of wi-fi modules during forecast period. However, increase in privacy and security issues is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Additionally, Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to analyze further application that is expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Wi-Fi Module Market – Segmentation

The global wi-fi module market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the wi-fi module market has been segmented intoÂ embedded Wi-Fi module and router scheme Wi-Fi module. The embedded modules comes with complete IEEE 802.11 bgn compliant, providing WLAN interface to any product. These fully certified Wireless LAN modules supporting 2.4GHz, 802.11bgn enables variety of applications in Medical, Home Automation, Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) markets. These are fully-integrated solution for various embedded wireless applications. These industrial wi-fi modules support the full operating temperature range of -40 to +85 degrees. This creates ample opportunity for manufacturers to come up with new product to meet the rising demand of wi-fi modules with respect to its application. By application, the wi-fi module market has been segmented intoÂ smart grid & smart appliance, handheld mobile device, medical & industrial testing instrument and router applications. Surge demand of wi-fi module for the IoT and automation is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the wi-fi module market.

In the region wise study, the global wi-fi module market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, South Korea, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America and Europe in 2017. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the wi-fi modules with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. However, The U.S is expected to exhibit high market growth over the forecast period owing to its early technological advancement and high capital expenditure.

Wi-Fi Module Market – Key Players

The global wi-fi module market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and acquiring small companies to gain market share in the market. Some of the manufacturers are Broadlink, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Azure Wave Technologies, Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Redpine Signals, LairdTech and among others.

