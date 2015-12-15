Anaesthesia Machines Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2017 – 2025

Global Anaesthesia Machines Market Report – Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Anaesthesia Machines industry.

key players have adopted in order to gain substantial shares in the global anaesthesia machines market.

Global Anaesthesia Machines Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to the US Department of Commerce, the among the global population 562 mn were aged 65 and above. The geriatric population which is more susceptible to chronic diseases is growing substantially. In 2015, the increase in the geriatric population has recorded a rise of 55 million which is nearly equal to 8.5% with the total population. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is creating a need for effective and novel drugs, treatments, and machines. This is a key factor in boosting the growth of the global anesthesia machines market.

Growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries coupled with rising healthcare expenditure is fuelling the growth of the anaesthesia machines market. Additionally, growing medical tourism is supporting the growth of the global anesthesia machines market. Furthermore, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT) prevalence of the accidents is incidences of accidents is growing over 90% of the overall accidents. This factor is further boosting adoption of the minimally invasive surgeries and likely to propel the growth of the global anaesthesia machines market.

However, the lack of skilled anesthesiologists is hampering growth of the global anaesthesia machines market. Additionally, the high cost of anaesthesia machines is another factor limiting growth of the global market for anaesthesia machines. Nonetheless, growing research and development for product innovation and additional features in the products which are ensuring the safety of patients are offering lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Global Anaesthesia Machines Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of region, the anaesthesia machines market could be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America dominated the global market for anaesthesia machines and expected to hold the substantial share over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the growing geriatric population and the presence of advanced healthcare facilities mainly in the US and Canada. Europe is accounting for the second highest share in the global market owing to the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. However, Asia Pacific is expected to expand with higher CAGR owing to increasing investment in healthcare for improving the facilities. Additionally, the factors such as increasing disposable income and growing population are influencing positively on the growth of the global anaesthesia machines market.

Global Anaesthesia Machines Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the prominent players operating in the anaesthesia machines market are DRE Medical, Maquet Getinge Group, GE Healthcare, Penlon, Inc., and Mindray Medical International Limited. With product launches with new and better features compared to existing machines, the key players are focusing to gather for a higher share in revenue. Also, adoption of techniques which are cost effective and improves their production are helping key players to account for the share in the global market.

