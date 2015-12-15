Future of Litho label Market Analyzed in a New Study 2016 – 2024

According to a recent report General market trends, the Litho label economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Litho label market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Market Segmentation:

The global litho label market can be segmented on the basis of label type, color type, application type, adhesive type and end use. On the basis of label type, the global litho label market can be segmented into full label and spot label. On the basis of color type, the global litho label market can be segmented into CMYK color matches and PMS color matches. On the basis of application type, the global litho label market can be segmented into packaging solution and display solution. On the basis of adhesive type, the global litho label market can be segmented into resin adhesives, dextrin adhesives and hybrid glues. On the basis of end use, the global litho label market can be segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, home care, logistics & transportation, retail stores and others.

Litho label market – Market Dynamics:

One of the important factors contributing towards the growth of the global litho label market is the rampant evolution in the retail sector in terms of hypermarket/supermarket and independent stores. The earlier mentioned display solution is considered as a modern retail packaging solution and is expected to develop along with the progression of hypermarket and supermarket. Manufacturer and retailers are gaining huge traction towards litho label due to its effectively visibility because of its high end graphics which increase the brand value of the product which essentially drive the growth of the global litho label market. Adding to this, the growth of cross border trade along with the increasing high net worth individual (HNI’s) is expected to drive the growth of logistics and transportation, which considered as a high contributing factor towards the growth of the global litho label market. Moreover, another factor towards the growth of litho label market is the increasing small campaign, wherein litho label is cost effective as compared to other types of labelling solution However, the restraining factor towards the growth of the global litho label market is the adoption of direct color printing, wherein high impact color printing is directly produced on corrugated packaging which reduce the cost at a high difference. Another factor that obstructs the growth of the global litho label market is the size limitation, as the printing parameter approaches 58 X 80 range, multiple label need to be produced which make the process more time consuming and laborious. Furthermore, if the litho label does not apply properly, it can bubble over the surface and does not lay flat, which is expected to be another hindering aspect towards the growth of the global litho label market.

Litho label market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global litho label market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global litho label market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, North America is expected to be the largest litho label market due to the increasing consumption of personal care products and packaged foods in the global litho label market. Apart from this, the extensive development of the retail sector in the emerging economies such as India & China, in terms of supermarket/hypermarket is expected to further improve the sales of the global litho label market, which essential towards the increase of the BPS of Asia Pacific region by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Litho label market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the global litho label market are Pharmaceutic Litho & Label Company, Label and Litho Ltd., Edwards Label, Inc, Belllitho, Inc., SA Litho, Superior Lithographics, Inc., CPS Group LTD., Monarch Litho, Inc., CASE PAPER COMPANY, INC. and Fascia Graphics Ltd

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

