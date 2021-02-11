GLOBAL WHITE BOX SERVER MARKET TRENDS BY MANUFACTURERS, REGIONS, TYPE AND APPLICATION, FORECAST TO 2026

The White Box Server market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market. Global White Box Server market report performs comprehensive study about Information and Communication Technology industry and tells about the market status in the forecast period. This report studies the potential and prospects of the market in the present and the future from various points of views. The White Box Server market report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of Information and Communication Technology industry that gives number of market insights.

Global White Box Server Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 25.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing data centres is driving the growth of this market.



Market Definition: Global White Box Server Market



White box servers are usually used in data centres and are usually purchased by original design manufacturers. To provide customization to the customers, Original design manufacturer (ODM) built their servers with commercial off-the-shelf components which are later combined in different way. There is increase in the number of data centres worldwide is fuelling this market.



Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for open platforms is driving the market growth

Rising data centre worldwide is driving the market



Market Restraints:

Lack of support services is restraining the market growth

Reckless life span and no brand assurance is restraining the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:



In September 2018, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of their WHITEBOX OPEN M2660 and M2760 servers which is specially designed for the applications like cloud services, content delivery, and virtualization. They can support WHITEBOX OPEN features and OpenBMC system management and can free the companies from proprietary system management.

In November 2017, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of SDX Platforms line of white box custom servers and storage solutions for cost-optimized software defined infrastructures. They will provide high performance & cost- effective hardware configurations and will support virtualization, hyper- coverage scale out etc.

Competitive Analysis



Global white box server market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of white box server market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.



Major Market Competitors/Players



Few of the major competitors currently working in the white box server market are Quanta Computer lnc., WISTRON CORPORATION, INVENTEC CORPORATION, Foxconn Electronics Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Celestica International LP., COMPAL Inc., hyve solutions, Penguin Computing, SERVERSDIRECT., Jabil Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., ZT Systems, USI, SPEED Technology Inc., ZT Systems.



