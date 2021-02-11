Global Acoustic Wave SEnsor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Manufacturers, Application, Type and Segment

An acoustic wave sensor is a device that responds to a physical, chemical, biological, or electrical stimulus by producing an electrical output signal that is a function of the input stimulus. The input stimuli include changing pressure, temperature, stress, or concentration of gas which results in the acoustic sensor to respond by changing its resonant frequency. Acoustic wave sensors have a large market potential as they are competitively priced, rugged, sensitive, reliable, and can have passive as well as wireless connectivity. These sensors become ideal devices for measurement and monitoring desired parameters at remote locations.

The Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market accounted for USD 430.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market

Some of the major players of the global acoustic wave sensor market are Vectron International Inc., Qualtre, Inc., SENSeOR SAS, Sensor Technology Ltd., NanoTemper Technologies GmbH, Althen GmbH Mess- und Sensortechnik, Transense Technologies plc, pro-micron GmbH & Co. KG, H. Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH, Hawk Measurement Systems, CTS Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Boston Piezo-optics Inc., Burkert, Siemens AG, GE Sensing Inc., IntelliSAW Inc., Mercury United Electronics, Honeywell International Inc., Electronic Sensor Technology Inc., among others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

• Increasing concern toward security and surveillance

• Increasing demand for saw-based temperature sensors

• Low cost and reliability for small sensors

• Limitations for technology up gradation

• Issues associated with energy consumption

Company Share Analysis: Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market

The report for acoustic wave sensor market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments. In March 2017, Vectron International entered into an agreement with Furuno to provide Furuno’s Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) receivers and timing modules in North America. This acquisition has led the company to offer customers the leading choice in GNSS timing products in the market

Market Segmentation:

The global acoustic wave sensor market is also segmented on the basis of device into resonator, and delay line. The global acoustic wave sensor market is also segmented on the basis of sensing parameter into temperature, pressure, humidity, mass, torque, viscosity, and chemical vapor/gas.

On the basis of end user, the global acoustic wave sensor market is further segmented into military, automotive, industrial, food and beverages, healthcare, and environmental.

On the basis of geography, global acoustic wave sensor market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

