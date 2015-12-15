Preservative Boosters Market – Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

Preservative boosters are the ingredients added to cosmetics mainly to improve the efficiency of the preservative actives. Preservative boosters are generally added to cosmetic formulations to limit the amount of traditional preservative use. Preservatives are usually added to the cosmetics to ensure higher cosmetic product quality along with prevention of microbiological contamination of a cosmetic product during storage. There are higher chances of contamination of the cosmetic products despite of addition of conventional cosmetic preservatives in particular with those preservatives with amino acids inclusions. Hence, there has been a need for preservative boosters to overall improve the cosmetic products.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Preservative boosters are gaining traction among the cosmetic ingredient companies as these products not only improve the efficiency of preservatives but also with additional benefits of preservative boosters as a stabilizer, surfactant and allows improved penetration of the preservative actives. Various factors need to be considered while selecting the preservative boosters such as moisturizing effect, deodorant active, high water solubility, unaffected by chemical constituents of other cosmetic ingredients, and has a higher synergistic effect. The preservative boosters should also have minimum skin irritation. The other factors such as country wise regulations, marketing requirements, environmental safety need to be considered while selecting preservative boosters. Ethylhexyglycerin has gained importance among preservative boosters as it performs various functions such as deodorizing agent, emollient, mild humectant while other preservative boosters like Hydroacetophenone has gained popularity as a preservative booster as it acts as an antioxidant and anti-irritant. The other properties of preservative boosters include the moisturizing effect, boost the foam and viscosity of for shampoos and shower gel product formulations.

Global Preservative Boosters: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global Preservative Boosters market has been segmented as Caprylyl Glycol Glyceryl Caprylate Ethylhexylglycerin Hydroacetophenone Decylene Glycol Others

On the basis of End-Users, the global Preservative Boosters market has been segmented as Hair Care Products Skin Care Products Wet Wipes Toiletries Others

Global Preservative Boosters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global preservative boosters market are Ashland, Clariant, Lonza, Chemspire Ingredients and others.

Innovations:Claraint company has patented their product preservative booster VelsanÃâÃÂ® SC. The patented active system is produced entirely from renewable raw materials and has been successfully certified as natural and organic cosmetic. VelsanÃâÃÂ® SC is known to reduce the use of preservatives such as alcohol and organic acids by to the extent of ~ 50%.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Rise in demand for various innovative, cost-effective cosmetic ingredients and growing need for higher cosmetic products safety has laid a strong potential for the growth of preservative boosters market globally. Manufacturers of preservative boosters are focusing on research and development to introduce products with a broad range of antimicrobial activity, higher compatibility with other ingredients, and offer higher shelf life to the cosmetic formulations added. The manufacturers also need to consider the solubility needs (water and/or organics) and pH of the formulation of the preservative boosters.

It has become critical for the formulators to identify the potential raw materials and use processes of improving the efficiency of traditional preservatives. There are have been a wide range of ingredients available in the market which can act as a preservative booster, among which chelating agents are known to improve the efficiency of most of the preservatives. The manufacturers of preservative boosters have initially faced the challenges with the performance of preservative boosters, as they did not show their potential efficiency in certain formulations and created emulsion stability issues.

