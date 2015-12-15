Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market: Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2018 – 2026

Indepth Read this Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=61734

Market Segmentation

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of pulping process as

Mechanical

Chemical Sulphate Sulphite

Semi-chemical

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of bleaching as

Chlorine Bleaching (Chlorine gas & Hypochlorite)

Totally Chlorine Free (TCF)

Elemental Chlorine Free (ECF)

Oxygen/Ozone Bleached

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of grades as

Birch

Eucalyptus

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of application as

Packaging Paper Cartonboard Corrugated board Flexible Paper

Tissue Paper

Graphic Paper (Writing and Printing)

Newsprint Paper

Specialty

Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Regional Outlook

China is the globally leading market for the converting paper, accounting for around a quarter of the world’s demand. Although, this demand cannot be satisfied with the domestic production of bleached hardwood kraft pulp or other pulp types. Thus, China is one of the prominent export destinations for the bleached hardwood kraft pulp in the world. Along with China, majority of the Asia Pacific countries are net importer for bleached hardwood kraft pulp. Around 2/3rd of the Asia Pacific demand for bleached hardwood kraft pulp is served by the domestic produce, while rest 1/3rd of the demand is served by the import. Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, prominently China and India, has resulted into slight growth in demand for graphic papers, creating a positive impact on the bleached hardwood kraft pulp market in Asia Pacific. Developing packaging industry in the region is majorly responsible for the growth of Asia Pacific bleached hardwood kraft pulp market. Latin America bleached hardwood kraft pulp is also expected to witness significant growth rate, while North America, Europe and MEA are projected to witness sluggish growth in bleached hardwood kraft pulp market.

Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market are

Domtar Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM Pulp

Irving Pulp & Paper Ltd.

Woodland Pulp LLC

Cenibra – Celulose Nipo-Brasileira

CMPC CELULOSA S.A.

Fiber Excellence

Ilim Pulp Group

Resolute Forest Products

T. Kertas Leces

The bleached hardwood Kraft Pulp market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The bleached hardwood kraft pulp market report provides in depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The bleached hardwood kraft pulp market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis of bleached hardwood Kraft Pulp market includes:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Bleached hardwood Kraft Pulp market report highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market of bleached hardwood Kraft pulp market

Changing market dynamics in the bleached hardwood Kraft pulp industry

In depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications. The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period. Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.



