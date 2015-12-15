Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Insights and Analysis for Period 2019 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the Anti-acne Cosmetics economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Key Players Operating in the Anti-acne Cosmetics Market

Players in the global anti-acne cosmetics market are focusing on strengthening their distribution channel in organized retailing to increase sales revenue. Moreover, beauty bloggers and vloggers provide an effective channel to expand consumer reach. Manufacturers provide free samples to these bloggers who post product reviews on their social media channels. Furthermore, manufacturers are collaborating with farmers to source ingredients directly from them. This increases the product’s attractiveness to the consumer. These are some of the important strategies being adopted by key players. A few of the key players operating in the global anti-acne cosmetics market are:

Clinique Laboratories, llc.

The Proactiv Company LLC

Murad LLC

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (Neutrogena)

Vichy Laboratories

La Roche-Posay

The Mentholatum Company

DoctorLi

L’Oréal Paris

Sephora USA, Inc.

KOSÉ

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market: Research Scope

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market, by Type

Mask

Creams & Lotions

Cleanser & Toner

Others (Soaps, Oils, etc.)

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market, by Gender

Women

Men

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Departmental Stores



The report on the global anti-acne cosmetics market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

