Underwater Robot Market: In-depth Research Report 2018 – 2026

An underwater robot also known as autonomous underwater vehicles is a machine, which can be remotely operated. It is basically designed to work under water for continuous oceanic surveillance. Furthermore, underwater robot are also used to monitor the operations undersea across the oil fields, as it can drive, drift or glide through oceans without the need of any human operators control. Moreover, it also finds application across archeology and oceanology undersea to discover new species of aquatic animals and exploring sunken ships. Underwater robots plays important role in the development of the offshore industry. Additionally, it has several applications in the field of marine biology, underwater archaeology, and maritime security. The underwater robot market is growing with the ability to complete a wider variety of operations. For instance, it includes the functions such as the equipment repair, searching and recovering, the inspection, the scientific analysis, the cable-laying, and the surveying and searching and trenching. Underwater robots can communicate with operator through satellite signals or underwater sounds. Furthermore, it is equipped with a video camera and the lights that are important to get the vision under the sea. There are additional equipment which is commonly added to expand the underwater robots capabilities such as sonars, the sound velocity, the magnetometers, various types of cameras, light penetration and temperature ,a manipulator orcutting/shearing tools, the water temperature, the water samplers and the instruments that measure the water clarity and the water density.

The rise in the demand for underwater robots, technological advancements in sensors used in the underwater robots and a vast applications in various industrial sectors such as military and defense, oil and gas are the key driving factor of global underwater robotics market. Underwater robots are increasingly used across the military & defense sector around the globe, as it helps in underwater surveillance. Furthermore, it also help in stalking the enemy ships, and protecting the harbors as well as the mine sweep forimproving countrys navel security. Additionally, increase in R&D investment and activities along with the growing awareness about the availability of advanced imaging systems are expected to fuel the growth of global underwater robot market.

Requirement of higher initial capital investment could restrain the growth of the global underwater robotics market. Furthermore, failures that may occur while performing underwater expeditions or surveys along with the complications of the underwater robotic systems are some of the additional factor expected to negatively affect the growth of the global underwater robotics market. However, with increasing focus on the innovation by many well-established players from the underwater robots domain is expected to overcome this restrain in near future.

Global underwater robot market is segmented into type, applications, end use industry and regions. On the basis of type, the underwater robot market is divided into two types i.e. remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicles. On the basis of application, global underwater robot is segmented into homeland security, commercial exploration, scientific research, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the global underwater robot market is segmented into gas and oil, military and defense, and others.

Geographically on the base of region, global underwater robot market is segmented into North America, Asia-pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. The market in North America and Asia-pacific is estimated to show highest revenue share in the global underwater robot market, due to higher adoption of underwater robots in the defense sector in the region.

The global manufactures of underwater robot market are Mari scope , International Submarine Engineering Ltd. (ISE), Floatation Technologies LLC , FMC Technologies Schilling Robotics , Hydro vision Ltd, Shenzhen Vic am Mechatronics Co. Ltd., Weihai Future Robot Co. Ltd., Chap pie Robot.

