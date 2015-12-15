Food Slicer and Dicer Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018 – 2026

A food slicer and dicer is equipment used to chop foods in variable sizes. Food slicers and dicers are available in varied types based on the kind of food to be chopped. Food slicers are made out of rough die-cast aluminum that covers the joints with an exclusive slanted cutting surface, which enables effortless slicing. Most slicers have an adaptable thickness regulator that ranges from deli-thin to half an inch. The stainless steel blades that are detachable are best suited for slicing cheese, meat, fruits, and vegetables. Development in technology has helped commercial slicers and dicers improve the quality of food and increase productivity. The food slicer and dicer market is highly fragmented with the presence of many players. However, commercial slicer and dicer manufacturers are consolidated as a result of adherence to certifications and standards.

The food slicer and dicer market is expected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future. Rise in importance of the food industry worldwide is anticipated to fuel the growth of the food slicer and dicer market. Establishment of new restaurants and increase in the number of restaurant chains have resulted in a rise in the popularity of food slicers and dicers. Moreover, the food industry is emphasizing the importance not only of the quality of food but also its presentation. Therefore, appropriate tools are required for food presentation. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the food slicer and dicer market. Additionally, home-based food slicers and dicers are gaining in popularity, as they reduce the time required to cut various types of foods compared to traditional tools such as knives. However, the food slicer and dicer market is very fragmented due to the presence of a large number of local players. The local players provide the same product at a much lesser price. This may impact the sales of the bigger players in the market in the short run. Local players may not be able to offer high quality products like leading manufacturers of food slicers and dicers. This factor may act as a restraint for the growth of the food slicer and dicer market. However, adherence to standards and certifications by manufacturers of food slicers and dicers may help them improve the quality of their products in the near future. This is specifically in terms of food slicers and dicers used for household purposes as many market players offer products that do not conform to guidelines and specifications. Additionally, technological advancements in the food slicers and dicers market are anticipated to propel the market. This is likely to provide an opportunity for the food slicer and dicer market.

The global food slicer and dicer market can be segmented based on product, application, and geography. Based on product, the global food slicer and dicer market can be segmented into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic slicer and dicer. In terms of application, thefood slicer and dicer market can be categorized into residential and commercial. Based on geography, the food slicer and dicer market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Prominent players operating in the global food slicer and dicer market include MHS Schneidetechnik (Germany), Swedinghaus (Italy), Gasparin (Italy), Devile Technologies (Canada), Dukane (the U.S.), Sirman, (Italy), NOCK GmbH (Germany), , Foodmate (India), Magurit Gefrierschneider GmbH (Germany), Hallde (Sweden), Brunner GmbH (Germany), Bizerba SE & Co. KG (Germany), Thermal Care, Inc. (US), and Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH (Germany), Wente-Thiedig GmbH (Germany), Minerva Omega Group srl (Italy), and Groupe PSV (France). These companies compete with each other to gain a competitive edge based on their product portfolio, new technologies, etc.

