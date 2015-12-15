Fluff Pulp Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2018 – 2026

Fluff Pulp Market: Overview

Fluff pulp is made of softwood pulp, which is obtained from sulfate or sulfite pulping. Fluff pulp is produced in large volumes across the world, with an annual production of 3.5 million tons. Global fluff pulp production has increased significantly driven by increasing applications in a range of personal hygiene products. It is available in various grades and used to produce several personal hygiene products. Properties of fluff pulp differ depending on the pulp extraction method. According to Pulp and Paper Industry Intelligence, fluff pulp accounts for less than 10% of the global wood pulp supply.

Fluff Pulp Market: Drivers & Restrains

Fluff pulp is widely used as absorbent core in personal hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary pads, and incontinence pads. Additionally, these are used to make food-grade absorbent pads and air-laid products, which are fibrous webs thicker and more absorbent than paper. Air laid products made of fluff pulp are employed in applications such as dry and wet wipes, cooking paper, baby wipes, and training pants. The defibration process is used in the manufacture of air laid products. The process separates fibers in the pulp before being processed in a paper machine. The products manufactured through this process possess greater tensile strength and tear resistance, making them excellent choices for multiple disposable absorbent applications in both the industrial and consumer markets.

Consumption of fluff pulp is increasing, attributed to distinguishing characteristics such as absorption and uniform runnability, which allows the material to be processed smoothly. Quality, uniform disintegration, and high core strength are the other characteristics of fluff pulp. The pulp is cast into rolls or reels for transportation and storage. The reels are directly converted by manufacturers into air laid or hygiene products. Fluff pulp can be used exclusively or combined with synthetic or superabsorbent polymers to produce absorbent personal products that can retain fluids and distribute liquids.

Fluff Pulp Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global fluff pulp market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for the major share of the global fluff pulp market owing to large number of sanitary product manufacturers in the region. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing fluff pulp market during the forecast period. The region also accounts for significant market share in terms of production. This is attributed to abundant wood pulp in several countries in the region. On the other hand, a dynamic change has been observed in the fluff pulp market in Europe, as several large pulp mills have been set up in the region. Key reason for fluff pulp market development is the regions efforts to overcome recession, especially in countries such as Finland and Russia.

Fluff Pulp Market: Key Players

Major companies operating in global fluff pulp market include Georgia-Pacific Cellulose, International Paper, Domtar Corporation, Imerys, Celulosa Arauco y ConstituciÃÆÃÂ³n, Suzano Papel e Celulose, and Klabin Paper.

