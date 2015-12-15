Programmatic Advertising Platform Market – Future Need Assessment 2029

Detailed Study on the Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Programmatic Advertising Platform market in the upcoming decade.

As per the report, the Programmatic Advertising Platform market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Programmatic Advertising Platform Market

Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Programmatic Advertising Platform market? Which regional market is expected to dominate the Programmatic Advertising Platform market in 2019? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Programmatic Advertising Platform market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Programmatic Advertising Platform market in region 1 and region 2?

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Programmatic Advertising Platform market.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Programmatic Advertising Platform market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Programmatic Advertising Platform in each end-use industry.

The key players covered in this study

AppNexus Inc.

AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.)

Yahoo! Inc.

DataXu Inc.

Adroll.com

Google Inc. (Doubleclick)

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Rubicon Project Inc.

Rocket Fuel Inc.

MediaMath Inc.

IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch)

Between Digital

Fluct

Adform

The Trade Desk

Turn Inc.

Beeswax

Connexity, Inc.

Centro, Inc.

RadiumOne, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Desktop Display

Desktop Video

Mobile Display

Mobile Video

Market segment by Application, split into

Governance

Commerical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Essential Findings of the Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Report:

Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Programmatic Advertising Platform market sphere

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Programmatic Advertising Platform market

Current and future prospects of the Programmatic Advertising Platform market in various regional markets

Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Programmatic Advertising Platform market

The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Programmatic Advertising Platform market