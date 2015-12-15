Serving varied end users, Rotary Band Heat Sealer to underscore growth over the forecast period 2016 – 2024

The study on the Rotary Band Heat Sealer Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Rotary Band Heat Sealer Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The global rotary band heat sealer market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, end-use and by region. On the basis of the product type rotary band, heat sealer can be segmented into bags, pouch and sachets, cartons, bottles, medical equipment and others. On the basis of technology type rotary band heat sealer can be segmented into horizontal form heat sealers and Vertical heat sealers. On the basis of end use rotary band, heat sealer can be segmented into food and beverages, heath care products, industrial products, personal care products and other manufacturing. Further health care segment can be categorized into dental practice, medical practice, surgery, laboratory, and veterinary. Food and beverages segment can be categorized into dairy and confectionary products, meat products, ready to eat products and others. On the basis of region, we have segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Growth in demand for rotary band heat sealer market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. Important factors contributing towards the growth of rotary band heat sealer market are innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, convenient packaging for food and beverage etc. Higher consumption and demand for industrial and consumer goods is expected to drive the importance for more refined packaging and, packaging equipment, which includes rotary band heat sealer. More availability of online ordering of food and grocery have also helped to increase the demand for packaged food, giving the rotary band heat sealer market more scope for expansion. On the other hand, variations in raw material availability and energy prices could make a negative effect on the rotary band heat sealer market growth.

Geographically, the global rotary band heat sealer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global rotary band heat sealer market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, North America is expected to be the largest rotary band heat sealer market in terms of heat sealer due to the rising consumption of industrial products.

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the rotary band heat sealer market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Gandus Saldatrici S.R.L., Premier Tech Chronos, Audion Elektro B.V., Plexpack Corporation, Eastern Hemisphere Fischbein S.A., Romaco, Hawo Group, AY-AY INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD., Biobase Biodustry (shandong) Co., Ltd., Qingdao Ausense Packing Equipment Co., Ltd., Zhangqiu Meihua International Trading Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Xueba Special Equipment Appliance Co., Ltd., SEAL PACK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Wenzhou Wanhe Machinery Co., Ltd., Ruian Baolida Machinery Factory.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography type, product type, technology type, end use type.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

