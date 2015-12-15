Heat Sealable Packaging Film Market Scope Analysis 2018 – 2026

Heat Sealable Packaging Film Market: Overview

As one of fastest growing segments of the packaging industry, flexible packaging combines the best qualities of plastic, paper and aluminum foil. Packaging Films provide a broad range of materials with protective qualities while employing minimum material. Flexible packaging includes packaging formats such as pouches, bags, liners, overwrap, etc. One of the packaging format is Heat sealable packaging films. Heat sealable packaging films are coextruded films with one side serving as heat sealable surface. Common substrates for heat seal packaging films include thermo foamed APET, CPET, unsaturated polyesters and paper. Heat sealable packaging films do not seal against polyolefin and polystyrene. They are also not peel able. Heat sealable packaging films are available in various versions, such as corona treated, chemical coated and metallized. These films are available in thickness range of 12 to 50 micron. Heat sealable packaging films are used in a wide range of applications for packaging and industrial uses. Heat sealable packaging films can be made of various materials, such as BOPP (Bi-axially oriented polypropylene), PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and polyester. Heat sealable packaging films exhibit strength and dimensional stability at high temperatures. Therefore, these films are suitable for heavier pack weight. Heat sealable packaging films are also available in transparent and opaque forms and make ideal packaging solutions for various products.

Heat Sealable Packaging Film Market: Dynamics

As the flexible packaging industry is growing at a rapid rate, the heat sealable packaging films market is expected to witness growth in the food packaging sector. Having excellent strength, stability and adhesive properties, heat sealable packaging films are an ideal flexible packaging option. Heat seal packaging films add value and marketability to food and non-food products alike. Moreover, they help in maintaining freshness of food and are economical. Factors that distinguish heat sealable packaging films from other conventional films are high flexibility, strength, strong dimensional steadiness and the fact that they are waterproof, assuring safety of products packed in them. PET Heat sealable packaging films have wide applications in pharmaceutical packaging. Metallized Heat sealable packaging films provide outstanding metal appearance, good barrier to moisture and light and high heat seal strength. Heat sealable packaging films are highly compatible when running through all types of packaging machines, such as vertical form fill seals, horizontal form fills and overwrap equipment. Some lidding applications where heat sealable packaging films are used are transparent monolayer sealants with APET, opaque barrier monolayer sealants with APET and transparent barrier laminate structures with APET. The life cycle attributes of flexible packaging demonstrate many sustainable advantages. With its versatility, custom qualities and efficiency in conserving resources, there is no better time to consider flexible packaging for the packaging of products. Due to the aforementioned factors, the heat sealable packaging film market is expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Heat Sealable Packaging Film Market: Segmentation

The Heat sealable packaging films market is segmented on the basis of material type into: PET BOPP Polyester

The Heat sealable packaging films market is segmented on the basis of thickness into: Less than 12 micron 12-30 micron More than 30 micron

The Heat sealable packaging films market is segmented on the basis of film type into: Transparent heat sealable film Metallized opaque heat sealable film

The Heat sealable packaging films market is segmented on the basis of End use into: Food Pharmaceutical Chemicals Others

Heat Sealable Packaging Film Market: Geographic Outlook

Asia-Pacific accounts for a significant share in the heat sealable packaging film market owing to the growing food industry in the region as compared to other regions. Furthermore, the significant growth of pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to bolster the growth of heat sealable packaging films. The Europe market for heat sealable packaging films is followed by Asia-Pacific heat sealable packaging films. The North America Heat Sealable Packaging Film market will follow these two markets.

Heat Sealable Packaging Film Market: Key Players Borealis AG Cosmo films Limited. Polyplex Corporation Ltd. Ester Industries Toray Industries Inc. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group DuPont Teijin Films HEAT SEAL LLC. Imperial World Trade Pvt. Ltd Decapac Tropack Packmittel GMBH

