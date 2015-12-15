Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers: Market Overview

Biodegradable polymers are obtained either from synthetic or natural polymers. Synthetic biodegradable polymers are derived from aliphatic aromatic co-polyester which is naturally susceptible to microbial attacks. The synthetic biodegradable polymers are generally used where the transient existence of material is required. In biomedical field, synthetic biodegradable polymers find numerous applications because of its versatile nature. One of the most common application of synthetic biodegradable polymer are used by controlled drug delivery system for the drug carrier that includes stabilization, sustained and localized delivery of the drug. Non toxicity & good mechanical strength are properties possessed by synthetic biodegradable polymers. In 2015, it was found that PLA (Poly lactic acid) has largest segment in the synthetic biodegradable polymers in terms of volume. The manufacturing of synthetic biodegradable polymers is a controlled process with fixed quantities of chemicalconstituents. Various other applications of synthetic biodegradable polymers are in the form of implant delivery drug devices, hemostats, scaffolds and in the preparation of sutures & orthopedic devices.

Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers Market: Dynamics

The demand for the synthetic biodegradable polymers is benefiting from the narrow pricing gap between biopolymers & petro chemical based polymers. The key factors that drives the market of synthetic biodegradable polymers are in the application of bio based material & renewable resources. Changing preferences & awareness of consumers towards ecofriendly packaging also escalates the need of synthetic biodegradable polymers in the market. Polylactic acid which is derivative of synthetic biodegradable plastic is used widely in agricultural that also drives the demand.

Since the synthetic biodegradable polymers have superior mechanical strength, higher esthetic value & reduced level of toxins than its alternatives that escalates the demand of synthetic biodegradable polymers. Positive attitude of government towards greener products which also tends to be the driving key for synthetic biodegradable polymers in the market. Therefore, on global level the synthetic biodegradable polymers acts as a substitute of conventional polymers. However synthetic biodegradable polymers lacks the cost efficiency over its substitutes.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6358?source=atm

Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers Market: Segmentation

Synthetic biodegradable polymers can be segmented on the basis of origin and end use industry which are given below:

On the basis of product type, the global synthetic biodegradable polymers market can be segmented as: Aliphatic polymers Poly glycoside acid (PGA) Polylactic acid (PLA) Polycaprolactone acid (PCL) Polyphosphoesters Polyanhydrides Others

On the basis of applications, global synthetic biodegradable polymers market can be segmented as: Sutures Hemostats Scaffolds Implantable delivery drug devices Orthopedic devices Grafts and Stents Others

On the basis of end use industry, global synthetic biodegradable polymers market can be segmented as: Chemical Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Home & Personal Care Industry Agriculture & Allied Industries Others Industries

Geographically, synthetic biodegradable polymers can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America & Asia-Pacific region and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions. Western Europe is the largest consumer of synthetic biodegradable polymers due to strict implementation of environmental regulation. Countries like U.K., Italy has banned the use of petroleum based plastic bags and in Ireland and Germany there is a tax charged on use of petroleum based plastic bags. There is significant growth in U.S. synthetic biodegradable polymers market as it accounts for largest pharmaceutical sector followed by Japan, China etc.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/6358?source=atm

Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players of synthetic biodegradable polymers are mentioned below: Eastman Chemical Co. Procter & Gamble Co. Ethicon Inc. Cargill Dows Nature Works PLA Biome Technologies PLC. Metabolix Inc. Solanyl Biopolymers Inc. Aegis Lifesciences Corp. Biospheres Development Corp.

Global Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers Market: Key Developments Ethicon, part of the Johnson & Johnson launches Proxisure suturing device designed to improve precision in minimally-invasive surgery in Aug 2017. New DYNACORD from DePuy Synthes designed to help address challenges associated with rotator cuff surgery. Aegis Lifesciences Corp. developed hemostats that can be extensively utilized in various surgeries such as cardiac, thoracic surgery, urologic, vascular.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the markets trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key players strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholders in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Get Discount on this report at: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6358?source=atm