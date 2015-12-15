Small Scale LNG Terminals Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2027

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the small-scale LNG terminals business globally. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the small-scale LNG terminal market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. There are currently numerous drivers for the small-scale LNG terminals industry. One of the most prominent drivers is the security of gas supply in small demand centers & accelerated development of smaller gas fields. Apart from this, slumping energy prices and a growing interest towards utilizing natural gas as a clean fuel are attracting higher investments in small-scale LNG terminals as compared to megaprojects. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the small-scale LNG terminals market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The small-scale LNG terminals market was further segmented on the basis of terminal type into regasification and liquefaction terminals. For this report, only the terminals with tank sizes lesser than 200,000 cubic meters and throughputs lower than 300,000 tons per annum have been considered. Both liquefaction and regasification terminals have also been further sub-segmented on the basis of type into onshore terminals and offshore terminals. The small-scale LNG terminals market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the small-scale LNG terminal market. Key market participants in the small-scale LNG terminal market include Skangass AS, Prometheus Energy, Linde AG, and Plum Energy. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategy, and recent developments.

LNG Terminal Market: Type Analysis

Liquefaction Terminals, by type Onshore Offshore

Regasification Terminals, by type Onshore Offshore

LNG Terminal Market: Regional Analysis North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Norway Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East Africa Qatar Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



