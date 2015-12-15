Seed Counting Machines Market – Key Developments with Forecast until 2018 – 2026

Global Seed Counting Machines Market: Snapshot

Seed counting machines or seed counters are utilized for counting seeds for research activities and packaging. It usually provides an overall seed count, or packaging sizes. In general seed packaging companies pack seed as per their weight, using weighing machines. Whereas, earlier seeds were sold on the basis of number of units. The seed suppliers used to add safety margins to make sure about the quantity of seeds. This turned up as a loss for seed suppliers. Demand regarding seed counting machines is evaluated to develop because of increasing pressure from population and increasing density bringing about changing demand for food products and farming. In addition, factors, for example, rising requirement for advanced machines and agricultural equipments, and poor framework services farmers among the developing nations have constrained organizations to manufacture better quality seed counting machines with coordinated and innovatively propelled systems. Nevertheless, factors, for example, the item getting outdated because of innovation development over some stretch of time and medium capital consumption may go about as a restriction for the development of the seed counting machines market. Besides, high demand regarding proficient farming methods has brought about the move from utilization of conventional horticultural systems to current and innovatively propelled products. This gives an incredible chance to developing countries to utilize present day procedures and drive their economy in coming years. Seed counting machines are utilized in commercial and farming applications. Business applications incorporate counting seeds of coffee, and so on.

Seed Counting Machines Market – Overview

Seed counting machines are also known as seed counters. These machines are used for counting seeds for packaging and research activities and generally provide total counts of seeds, or lot sizes for packaging. Conventionally, the seed packaging industry used to pack seeds on the basis of weight and by using weighing scales. However, seeds were sold as units though seeds were packed on the basis of weight. Seed suppliers used to add a safety margin to the packages in order to ensure the accurate quantity of seeds. This safety margin resulted in loss of revenue for seed suppliers. The seed counting machine is a distinctively suitable solution for products which are sold by units. Seed counting machines provide various benefits such as elimination of costly overfilling, flexibility of machines regardless of size and shape of seeds, better process management, increased output, and less response time from order to delivery, enhanced field trial support, and improved quality control.

Seed Counting Machines Market – Drivers and Restraints

Demand for seed counting machines is estimated to grow due to increasing population pressure and growing density resulting in varying demand for agriculture and food products. Furthermore, factors such as rising need for technologically advanced machines and equipment in agriculture, and poor infrastructure facilities to farmers in some of the developing countries have forced companies to provide better quality seed counting machines with integrated and technologically advanced solutions. However, factors such as the product getting obsolete due to technology innovation over a period of time and medium capital expenditure might act as a restraint to the growth of the seed counting machines market. Furthermore, high demand for efficient agriculture techniques has resulted in the shift from usage of traditional agricultural techniques to modern and technologically advanced products. This provides a great opportunity to developing nations to use modern techniques and drive their economy in the near future. Seed counting machines are used in agricultural and commercial applications. Commercial applications include counting coffee seeds etc.

Seed Counting Machines Market – Segmentation

The seed counting machines market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the seed counting machines market is segmented into automatic, manual, and integrated seed counting machines. Automatic seed counting machines does not require human intervention for its operation which gives accurate output. In terms of application, the seed counting machines market is segmented into agriculture and commercial. The seed counting machines market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel into offline and online. Offline distribution channel is further sub segmented into DIY (Do it Yourself), wholesalers, and distributors. DIY segment includes products that are sold through retailers, which need to be installed by end-users themselves. End-users need to install the machines themselves or through a third party installer. The seed counting machines market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America based on region. Furthermore, these regions are segmented into various countries such as China, Japan, India, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, U.S., Canada, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil. The markets in emerging economies such as China and India are expected to show substantial growth during the forecast period.

Seed Counting Machines Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the seed counting machines market include Pfeuffer GmbH, Data Technologies, ALMACO, Haldrup GmBH, Agriculex Inc, elmor Ltd, Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd., Ball Horticultural Company, nVent, Seedburo Equipment, MIDCO Global, and WINTERSTEIGER. Major players in the seed counting machines market focus on new product development and acquisitions to deal with the intense competition. Companies focus on launch of efficient, quality, and technologically advanced products to maintain their customer base.

