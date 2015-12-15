Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Preforms Market Top Vendors Analysis 2018 – 2026

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Preforms market: Introduction

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms is a PET-based and injection-molded mini bottles capsule. This preform capsule is reheated, stretched, and blown to form its final shape as a PET bottle. polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms are clear, transparent, smooth, and sparking in appearance. They are mainly used in the bottle industry, where most of the bottle grades are copolymer. The characteristics of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms include crystal clarity, leakage proof, flexibility, recyclability, and corrosion resistance.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Preforms market: Market Segmentation Based on end-use industry, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market can be segmented into food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical & liquor, bottle, and others. Food & beverage is a key end-user industry where polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms are used mostly for food packaging. The food & beverage segment can be further divided into bottled water, carbonated drinks, tea, juice, sports drinks, alcoholic drinks, and other soft drinks. Other end-use industries for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms include agriculture, chemicals, and automobiles.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Preforms market: Market Overview

End-use industries such as food & beverages are opting for food-grade PET reforms for their products such as juices, bottled water, and sports & energy drinks. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) preforms are increasingly used for packaging in the food & beverage industry as a cost-effective solution. The expansion of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market is boosted by rise in demand for and consumption of food & beverage products such as carbonated soft drinks, tea, coffee, and juices in developed countries. Leading market players are largely investing in research and development of lightweight preforms without compromising on quality. Lightweight bottle preforms are redesigning packaging materials and are reducing transportation costs.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Preforms market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The global demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms is expected to rise at a healthy pace due to an increase in health consciousness in developed regions. Asia Pacific and Europe are leading consumers of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms across the globe, led by the strong presence of the food & beverage industry in the regions. China is a rapidly expanding country of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms market in Asia Pacific. Rise in demand for carbonated soft drinks, purified water, and food & beverages is fueling demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms in India and China. Health consciousness is likely to increase significantly in Middle East and Africa. Thus, consumption of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) preforms is estimated to rise significantly in these regions in the near future.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Preforms market: Key Players

The key players in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Preforms market include Ahimsa Industries Limited, Alpha, Caiba, Eskapet Pet ÃÆÃ ârÃÆÃÂ¼nleri Kimya San. ve Tic. Ltd. ?ti, Esterform Packaging Ltd, GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Intergulf Empol, Koksan Pet Packaging Industry Co., Manjushree Technopack Limited, National Polyplast (India) Ltd., Novatex Limited, Nuovaplast S.R.L, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., and Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Industries.

