Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast By 2018 – 2026

Automotive door handle sensor technology integrates various keyless access functions into a door handle. Automotive door handle is a keyless system comprises of an electronic locking feature which acts as a key. The keyless system provides secure access to the vehicle electronically and also substitutes the conventional mechanical key. This increases user comfort and makes entering the vehicle easier. These types of door handle operate on very low frequency transmitting antenna placed inside and outside the vehicle.

The global automotive door handle sensors market is driven by the growth of the industrial and automotive sectors. Increase in demand for mobility and connectivity in consumer electronics and testing services is another factor propelling the global automotive door handle sensors market. Rise in deployment of safety systems in automobiles is also projected to drive the uptake of these sensors in the next few years. High initial investments and the volatile market dynamics are anticipated to create obstructions in the otherwise steady growth trajectory.

The global automotive door handle sensors market can be segmented based on type, vehicle types, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the global automotive door handle sensors market can be bifurcated into button and induction. The button type door handle sensor is an older technology, wherein a button is placed on the handle for locking and unlocking. The induction type door handle sensor is integrated in a lever which is used to unlock the vehicle. Sensors are integrated in these systems to increase convenience and reduce effort. The sensor can be accessed remotely through mobile devices, keys, remotes, etc. or operated biometrically.

Based on type of vehicle, the global automotive door handle sensors market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Increase in demand of passenger vehicles due to rise in per capita income, rapid urbanization, and growth of the automotive industry in developing countries is expected to drive the passenger vehicles segment.

Based on sales channel, the global automotive door handle sensors market can be divided into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEMs segment is expected dominate the global automotive door handle sensors market during the forecast period. Presently, a majority of OEMs provide inbuilt door handle sensors in the market owing to stringent government norms regarding passengers security, safety and child safety locks. Aftermarket demand for automotive door handle sensors is high; however, installation is difficult and costly.

In terms of region, the global automotive door handle sensors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to hold significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Growth of the automotive industry and robust demand for active safety features augment the market in Asia Pacific. High rate of adoption of latest technologies is expected to drive the automotive door handle sensors market in North America and Europe during the forecast period.

Key players in the global automotive door handle sensors market are U-Shin, Denso, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ITW Automotive, Delphi, Infineon, Aisin Seiki, ThyssenKrupp, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, Hella, Akebono Brake Industry, Mando, , and Omron. Hella introduced low power consumption, two-stage proximity sensors (ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã âapproachÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ and ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã âtouchÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬), integrated antenna module as standard oscillating circuit, integrated proximity sensor for lockup and unlocking, optimum adjustment of the LF fields via antennas integrated within the door handles, near field communication (NFC), PCB integrated within the door handle, and gradual change off of the door handles.

