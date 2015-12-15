Molecular Superglue Market Competition, Value chain Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Molecular superglue, also called as flesh-eating bacteria, is used to hold proteins or stick them immovably to surfaces. It is even used to assemble proteins and enzymes to build new structures on a nanometer scale. Molecular superglue was discovered by Dr. Howarth and Zakeri at the Department of Biochemistry of the University of Oxford. They developed an adhesive that binds molecules together and forms a disease-fighting agent. It is a gel made of cyanoacrylates, which helps in developing a rapidly acting adhesive. The term ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ÃÅcyanoacrylate glue generally describes quick-bonding superglue. The glue can be used to join objects ranging from metals to plastics and even the human skin. Unlike the traditional adhesives that are water-based, cyanoacrylate glue is composed of acrylic resins. Its key ingredient is cyanoacrylate, which is an acrylic monomer that transforms into a plastic state after curing. By using cyanoacrylate glue, proteins are locked together in such a manner that they can support better diagnostic tests, for instance, early detection of the cancer cells circulating in the blood. In research, cyanoacrylate glue is also employed for examining how forces inside the cells change the biochemistry of humans body and affect the patients health.

Molecular Superglue Market: Trends & Developments

With increase in the demand for adhesives, the molecular superglue market is expected to expand in the near future. Furthermore, research on the therapeutic feature of molecular superglue is also being conducted, thereby increasing its usage further. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials required to manufacture molecular superglue is anticipated to boost the demand for the glue during the forecast period.

Molecular superglue market is undergoing technological advancements. Companies are striving to develop new and better methods to manufacture these molecular superglues. Development of new processes for the manufacture of molecular superglue and rise in its utilization are expected to propel the molecular superglue market during the forecast period. For instance, over the last few years, a Denmark-based research group has developed a new nanotechnology that optimizes the adhesion between plastic and metal on a molecular level (basically, a molecular superglue). Major players such as LEGO, Kamstrup (a major manufacturer of water meters), and Techflow (a U.K.-based supplier for the oil industry) have collaborated with SP Group, Grundfos, and Aarhus University to strengthen the development of commercial products based on this new discovery.

Molecular Superglue Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global molecular superglue market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are anticipated to constitute a major share of the global molecular superglue market during the forecast period. The molecular superglue market in North America is projected to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in the demand for molecular superglue market in skin care and metal industries. Europe is anticipated to be an attractive molecular superglue market between 2018 and 2026, owing to increase in the demand for this glue in the health care sector in the region.

Molecular Superglue Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global molecular superglue market include W.I. Polymers Ltd., SP Group, Grundfos, and Spiber Inc. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain molecular superglue market share. Most adhesive brands have cyanoacrylate glue lines, often marketed under the name of ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ÃÅSuper Glue or ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ÃÅCrazy Glue. Popular molecular superglue brands include Infinity Bond and Permabond.

