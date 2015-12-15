Wire Enamels Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2018 – 2026

Wire enamels are applied on round and flat wires made of copper and aluminum. Wire enamels are cured onto these wires with the help of heat. They act as primary electric insulation. Wires coated with wire enamels are called magnet wires or enameled wires. These wires are widely used in transformers, generators, motors, and electric measuring instruments. Wire enamels reduce the chances of short circuit, which helps in extending the life of wires. Wires can be coated with up to 30 layers of enamel. Wire enamels offer thermal and chemical resistance along with improved mechanical stability. Materials such as polyurethane, polyesterimide, and polyester are used to insulate copper and aluminum wires.

Wire Enamels Market: Trends & Developments

Rise in the demand for wire enamels for use in electronic applications and increase in the usage of these enamels in power generation applications are expected to drive the wire enamels market in the next few years. This is prompting companies to increase the production of wire enamel. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials required to manufacture wire enamels is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in wire enamels are increasing. Companies are striving to develop new and better methods to manufacture wire enamels. Development of new processes for the manufacture of wire enamels and rise in their utilization are expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6598?source=atm

Wire Enamels Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the wire enamels market can be divided into polyurethane, polyesterimide, polyester, polyamide-imide, and others. Polyurethane wire enamels are employed in timers, relays, small transformers, small motors, and fly-back transformers due to their excellent solder-ability and good crazing and pin-hole resistance. Polyesterimide wire enamels possess outstanding thermal properties, which makes them a favorable electric insulation material for high-end applications. Polyesterimide enameled wires are extensively used for ballasts, explosion-proof motors, compressors, dry transformers, washing machine motors, and electric tools. The polyesterimide segment dominates the wire enamels market, due to extensive usage of polyesterimide enameled wires in industries such as power generation and electronics across the globe.

In terms of application, the wire enamels market can be segmented into aluminum wires, copper wires, and others. The copper wires segment dominates the global wire enamels market, due to extensive usage of copper wires in various end-use industries such as electronics, power generation, and energy transmission.

Wire Enamels Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global wire enamels market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to constitute a major share of the global wire enamels market during the forecast period. The wire enamels market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in the demand for wire enamels market for use in the electronics industry in the region. Europe is anticipated to be an attractive wire enamels market between 2018 and 2026, owing to increase in the demand for wire enamels market from the power generation industry in the region.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/6598?source=atm

Wire Enamels Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global wire enamels market include Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Inc., ALTANA AG, Superior Essex Inc., and KYOCERA Corporation. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the markets trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key players strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholders in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Get Discount on this report at: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6598?source=atm